ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite improvements in treatment and increased public awareness about prevention, cardiovascular disease (CVD) is still the leading cause of death worldwide. CVD causes half of all deaths in several developed countries and is the major cause of adult death in many developing countries. And though some cardiovascular events aren't fatal, strokes and other forms of heart disease may still be debilitating enough to seriously affect functional ability. These concerns are contributing to growth in sales of cardiac markers, according to World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based), a recent report by medical market research firm Kalorama Information.
Cardiac markers generated an estimated $2,517 million ($2.52 billion) in sales during 2021, largely as a result of the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, including those of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle and the brain. Looking ahead, the market is forecast to increase by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% between 2021-2026, reveals World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based).
"With the incidence of cardiovascular disease going through the roof, cardiac markers are in huge demand and a constant subject of research for improvement," says Bruce Carlson, publisher for Kalorama Information.
Cardiac biomarkers are substances that are released into the bloodstream when the heart is damaged or stressed. In patients with chronic heart failure, measurement of these biomarkers is used to help risk stratify, to assess treatment options, monitor progress, and guide in-hospital and post-discharge care.
Physicians use cardiac markers in two ways—to diagnose a cardiac event in a hospital emergency room (acute care) or to evaluate the risk of a cardiovascular event occurring. The traditional markers—BNP, troponin and myoglobin are used in the acute care and tests such as cholesterol are used to evaluate risk.
An aging population combined with advancements in technology are innovating the market as health care providers seek ways to meet the demand for high levels of service in a more cost-effective manner.
For more information or to purchase World Market for Cardiac Markers (POC and Lab-Based), visit: https://kaloramainformation.com/product/world-market-for-cardiac-markers-poc-and-lab-based/.
About Kalorama Information:
Kalorama Information, part of Science and Medicine Group, is the leading publisher of market research in healthcare areas, including in vitro diagnostics (IVD), biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Science and Medicine Group supports companies seeking to commercialize the rapidly changing marketplace at the intersection of science, medicine, and technology. Comprised of industry-leading brands, Science and Medicine Group serves analytical instrument, life science, imaging, and clinical diagnostic companies by helping them create strategies and products to win markets and provide platforms to digitally engage their markets through a variety of innovative solutions. Kalorama Information produces 30 reports a year. The firm offers a Knowledge Center, which provides access to all published reports.
Media Contact
Bruce Carlson, Kalorama Information, 703-783-1747, bruce.carlson@kaloramainformation.com
SOURCE Kalorama Information