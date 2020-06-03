CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus pandemic has sent a shockwave across the globe as people everywhere begin to question their health and wellbeing when venturing outside of their own home. Even with preventative measures in place and coronavirus disinfection going on in what seems like every corner of the planet, it may be a bit nerve wracking to get back to life as you once knew it, especially if you are traveling. For that reason, The Villa Group Resorts, a collection of beautiful beach resorts in Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, Riviera Nayarit, the Islands of Loreto, and Cancun, have made a Care and Cleanliness Commitment to their guests, detailing the resort cleaning and safety measures that have been put in place, which includes PREVERISK Certification, to ensure that everyone who walks through the doors of the diverse resort locations is calm, COVID-Free, and they remain that way during their stay.
"Our commitment to guests goes above and beyond disinfectant cleaning," said Rubén Martinez, the Director of Operations for The Villa Group's Cabo region. "Not only are we cleaning and sanitizing guest rooms, common areas, and the high traffic zones of our resorts, but we are also taking additional precautionary measures that include important changes to our guest services and daily routines. At The Villa Group Resorts, we have always prioritized guest satisfaction. Now, as the needs of our guests have changed, we are adapting and committing ourselves to higher standards so that everyone can enjoy their vacation to the fullest."
The collection of beach resorts in Mexico, which are set to reopen to the public on June 1st, has taken steps to ensure they are in tip-top shape for when guests return. As stay-at-home orders are being lifted and business returns to normal, The Villa Group remains committed to the health and wellbeing of their guests. Among their preventative measures, the resorts are making use of zero-contact thermometers at all of the entrances in order to read temperatures of guests and staff members in a non-invasive way. Signage and antibacterial gel stations have been placed throughout the resorts to remind guests about cleaning and sanitizing their hands and about how to adhere to safety measures while on the premises. Certain services have been temporarily suspended, such as in-room meal preparations and valet parking, while others have been modified, such as reservations at the fitness centers and buffet style dining.
Other precautionary measures have also been instituted to keep social distancing simple even while enjoying the pleasures of paradise. Guests will quickly take note that lounge chairs in pool areas and tables at restaurants have been organized in accordance with health recommendations, elevator capacity is being limited to accommodate social distancing requirements, and check-in and check-out procedures have been modified to limit contact between guests and staff.
In addition to these new safety measures in hotels common areas, The Villa Group Resorts are using high-grade disinfectant cleaning measures in guest rooms in between reservations. Guided by government regulations and professionals in the infectious disease field, each room will undergo strict hotel room cleaning that focuses on every detail, including the door knobs, handles, light switches, and buttons that might get used during one's stay. The updated resort cleaning policies are meant to keep guests safe throughout their stay.
The Villa Group knows that coronavirus disinfection and heightened precautionary measures are an important step in combating the virus and maintaining the health and wellbeing of guests of the resort. As the world works to ease the tensions caused by the pandemic, The Villa Group remains committed to doing their part and they invite travelers to return to paradise for an incredible beach vacation.
