MIAMI, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Care Angel, the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable Artificial Intelligent (AI)-powered Virtual Nurse Assistants, today announced the availability of its "HEALS" (Help Early Awareness Logistics and Surveillance) COVID-19 Program. The offering is an extension of its award-winning SmartCare Platform that handles the continuous engagement, management, surveillance and care of at-risk populations.
Overnight, COVID-19 has created widespread demand for healthcare solutions that can augment human activities and expand patient care capacities without overwhelming providers, call centers or compromising quality of treatment. In order to meet this urgent need, Care Angel's HEALS program was launched to scale the availability of ANGEL, the company's on-demand workforce of Virtual Nurse Assistants, designed to facilitate clinical conversations via secure phone calls or text communication.
In its role, ANGEL automates and scales 10x outbound and inbound engagement of potentially at-risk individuals encompassing Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, commercial health plans, health systems, providers, government health emergency operations, employers and pharma. By leveraging the power of AI, Virtual Care Assistants are able to perform the clinical intake and continuous and periodic check-ins through phone calls and texts, freeing up call centers and valuable clinical resources to care for the neediest first. Key capabilities of ANGEL's AI offering include the ability to remotely:
- Assess COVID-19 clinical symptoms
- Manage chronic conditions
- Identify social determinants of health needs such as food, assistance with social isolation
- Support behavioral health, medication adherence and other needs
- Help calm anxiety and the sense of powerlessness
- Monitor, discover changes in condition, prevent spread, deliver important information and direct people to appropriate resources continuously
ANGEL has already proven that she is capable of engaging, informing, educating, triaging and managing populations at scale during national emergencies, disasters and pandemics. The offering currently conducts outreach and remote monitoring, identifying and helping to close gaps in care for millions of patients per month through secure, multi-modal communications, including talk and text. The executive team has successfully operated within the remote healthcare space during hurricanes, floods and fires, as well as during the H1N1 pandemic response, making them particularly well suited to tackle needs presented by COVID-19.
"Care Angel was launched to support the mission of extending the human touch of care teams and families in order to care for millions in need, which remains more critical than ever during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Wolf Shlagman, Care Angel's CEO. "With HEALS we are leveraging the power of ANGEL, our Artificial Intelligent Virtual Care Assistants to take over many repetitive, redundant tasks associated with finding, engaging and triaging high-risk populations. This approach allows us to eliminate the burden put on the healthcare system, the frontline and first responders and as a result, care teams can focus on the important initiatives of attending to those that need it most, improving clinical outcomes while saving lives."
About Care Angel
Care Angel is the industry leader in automation and exponentially scalable solutions for continuous engagement, management, surveillance, triage, navigation and care of millions. ANGEL, the world's first voice-enabled Artificial Intelligent (AI), Virtual Nurse Assistant comes to life through the company's award-winning SmartCare Platform. ANGEL enables the most effective, efficient and scalable way to engage, monitor and manage large, at-risk populations with complex and chronic conditions at the lowest cost, starting with a simple phone call or text-based care conversation.
Care Angel's AI solutions give care teams the ability to conversationally collect accurate patient data, consistently and continuously, receiving regular updates on vitals and well-being to inform and manage real-time interventions and avoid missed care opportunities. Care Angel's multi-modal engagement platform helps payers and providers to automatically close gaps in care, identify SDoH needs, navigate to appropriate care setting, automatically and achieve higher HEDIS/Stars measures. The technologically advanced platform also extends its capabilities to create a communications ecosystem that pushes specific and configurable alerts and notifications to strengthen the connections and partnership among patients, their providers, their health plans and their families. Care Angel is proven to lower costs and improve medical and financial outcomes, resulting in a strong ROI for customers.
For more information visit us at Careangel.ai, https://www.careangel.ai/covid19-heals
Media contact: Kay Kelly, (401) 490-9700, kay.kelly@svmpr.com