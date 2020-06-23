LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned for growth, Care Bridge International is proud to announce the appointment of Christopher "Chris" Frankland to the role of Chief Innovation Officer. "As we advance our customer centric solutions, Chris's technology and customer journey experience are the ideal fit for meeting the needs of our existing and prospect clients," stated Deborah Watkins, Founder, "and we are pleased to welcome him to the Care Bridge team."
Deeply immersed in the world of InsurTech and intelligent automation, Chris focuses on innovative solutions that leverage people, process, technology and data to redefine and elevate the customer experience across the Health and Insurance domain.
"Delivering an insurance experience that meets the needs and expectations of the modern world requires a careful balance between human touch and technology. One cannot succeed without the other," stated Christopher Frankland. "Joining an organization that centers its entire vision around people, process, technology and data with innovation at its core, provides an incredibly exciting opportunity."
Customer and digital experience obsessed, Chris is an expert on the implementation of insurance solutions that incorporate chatbots, robotic process automation, blockchain and cognitive technology. Chris is a regular mentor with the Global Insurance Accelerator program, Hartford InsurTech Hub and OnRamp, as well as a frequent speaker at industry InsurTech events. Chris holds a computer science and history degree from Brunel University London and is Six Sigma Certified.
