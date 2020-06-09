LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned for rapid growth, Care Bridge International is proud to announce the establishment of its prestigious Advisory Board, made up of proven industry leaders possessing executive- level expertise in their respective fields. "We are delighted with the opportunity to work with such highly talented individuals," stated Deborah Watkins, Founder & Chief Disruption Officer of Care Bridge International, " to deliver the best in product quality and service, at scale, to a market that is rapidly transforming to meet consumer demands and business needs, in trying times."
Among those appointed to the Advisory Board are:
David Deitz, MD, PhD
David Deitz & Associates, LLC
Dr. Deitz is the principal of David Deitz & Associates, a consulting firm focused on helping clients design and implement strategies to obtain high-value health outcomes for patients and employers. Dr. Deitz has 25 years' experience in managed medical care, healthcare outcomes evaluation and reporting, and utilization management systems in both workers compensation and group health. He was engaged for many years as National Medical Director – Commercial Insurance Claims for Liberty Mutual Insurance, where he was responsible for medical review operations, medical networks, and medical policy for workers compensation. Prior to joining Liberty Mutual, he worked in the private sector overseeing content development of managed care software and reporting systems that were successfully deployed at insurers nationwide.
Dr. Deitz completed post-graduate training at the University of Miami and Harvard Medical School and is board-certified in Internal Medicine. He has worked with employers, labor, state regulators and lawmakers in over 20 states on reform efforts and has served on several task forces and committees nationwide.
Dr. Deitz participates in the quality review of clinical data modeling and Life Care Plans generated for claims litigation, providing Medical Director oversight and strategic direction for clinical operations. "I'm really looking forward to working with the Care Bridge team!" states Dr. Deitz. "Customers are going to love the combination of advanced analytics and industry expertise, and will need a data-driven approach more than ever with the challenges of 2020."
Peter Offringa
Technology Leader/ Analyst
Peter is an information technology executive with significant experience leading large-scale software development efforts on advanced Internet-based platforms. Peter has built teams of 100+ engineers at both rapidly growing start-ups and publicly traded companies. Past roles include CTO at Boatsetter, VP of Engineering at Zoosk and VP of Engineering at CBS Interactive.
Peter has expertise in applying agile software development practices to expanding organizations, yielding consistent, reliable results. He has been responsible for highly scalable computing infrastructure in multiple cloud environments and launched numerous instances of engaging, consumer-facing products that delight users. Peter has deep domain knowledge in social apps, advertising systems, content management, e-commerce, product catalogs and peer-to-peer marketplaces. Peter is a named inventor on three US patent applications. He has a Bachelor of Science, Computer Science engineering from Princeton University.
Peter offers insights and direction for the company's technology development and strategy, improving software performance as well as the customer experience. Peter states, "I am thrilled to join the Advisory Board for Care Bridge International. As a long-time technologist, I see an enormous opportunity to apply modern machine learning and data processing techniques to improve forecasting of medical treatment and costs for claims in the insurance industry. I look forward to working with the leadership team to plan the next phase of growth for the company."
Richard "Dick" Palczynski
Founder & President, SeaTower Insurance Consulting Services, LLC
Dick is a Chief Executive with a leadership focus on integrity, fact-based decision making and conservative fiscal stewardship to ensure organizational growth and longevity. He is the former Senior Vice President of Towers Perrin Reinsurance and a former Chief Actuary of The Hartford Insurance Group. As former Chief Actuary at The Traveler's Insurance company, Dick held prior roles as Operations/ Strategic Head and Executive Vice President of Workers Compensation claims, building one of the first case reserve models in 1999.
Dick is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society and has served on many industry boards. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Rhode Island, a Master of Arts in Probability and Statistics from the University of Maryland and is a graduate of the Harvard University Program for Management Development.
Dick is involved in case reserve strategy and actuarial process of the company's data modeling to ensure the highest quality and validity of the company's machine learning platform. Regarding Dick's appointment to the board, he states, "It is indeed an honor to join such a prestigious and experienced team with an innovative focus on medical treatment, clearly the most important and the most complex aspect of Workers' Compensation claims handling."
