PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Care Heroes, a digital health solution provider that automates caregiver incentives and captures real-time care data, announced today the availability of its mobile caregiver application. Now, home health agencies and personal care providers can easily incent caregiver behaviors while capturing valuable data insights on utilization, patient satisfaction and caregiver performance.
"Driving behavior changes through a diverse and disparate workforce can be challenging for many providers delivering care in the home," said Chiara Bell, CEO of Care Heroes. "At a time when more healthcare is moving to the home, home-based caregivers are playing an important role in keeping patients on track and safe at home. With our new mobile application, caregivers can be easily incentivized to perform tasks and deliver the highest quality of care."
One of the key features in the new Care Heroes application is the ability to easily capture caregiver ratings from family members and patients, who simply receive a text message after the service and click the button to rate the caregiver. Performance ratings can be used by administrators to measure and reward those caregivers who are delivering the highest quality patient experience as well as identify training opportunities. When aggregated, the ratings can be used to demonstrate the agency's satisfaction scores with referral sources, care network partners and health plans.
The Care Heroes application easily connects to a provider's Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) or electronic health record (EHR) system to capture tasks and grant Care Coins™ for completing certain tasks. The simple-to-use interface makes it easy for caregivers to track their points and redeem coins for gift cards for things such as food and gas. Caregivers simply download the application on to their devices and register themselves. It automatically captures and reports the points they accumulate for the tasks they complete.
According to Dave Masterson, VP of Customer Success at Care Heroes, "It's so rewarding to hear from caregivers every day who are being recognized for the great work they're doing with patients in the home. They are pleasantly surprised at how easy it is to track their points and redeem their rewards. Providers are equally happy with the app, because they are able to incent caregivers to complete certain tasks that are important to their key performance metrics."
For example, Kristy Wheeler, a caregiver at Americare Plus, stated, "I absolutely love this app! It's very easy to navigate, and the incentives offered are awesome! During a time such as COVID and political uncertainty, it's nice to know my time is valued by this program and my company!"
The application works with iOS and Android devices as well as tablets. To access the new applications, healthcare providers should contact Care Heroes at https://resource.joincareheroes.com/request-demo/ or call (877) 763-3343.
Care Heroes delivers an innovative software solution that better connects all key stakeholders in a patient's care with a particular emphasis on acknowledging and incentivizing home-based caregivers who often have the most accurate day-to-day information and influence on a patient's condition. Leading healthcare providers and health plans use Care Heroes to empower their care management teams to more proactively monitor and address the needs of patients who need assistance, which ultimately helps eliminate gaps in care, reduces costly complications and improves care team member satisfaction. For more information on Care Heroes, visit http://www.joincareheroes.com.
