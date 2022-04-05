CareAcademy, the leading care enablement platform for home care and home health organizations, today announced the expansion of its board of trusted advisors with five new members. The CareAcademy Advisory Board brings together a comprehensive skill set from business leaders spanning senior care, caregiving, training and education.
BOSTON, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareAcademy, the leading care enablement platform for home care and home health organizations, today announced the expansion of its board of trusted advisors with five new members.
The CareAcademy Advisory Board brings together a comprehensive skill set from business leaders spanning senior care, caregiving, training and education. The board will continue to partner with the company on key industry issues and provide support to shape CareAcademy's growth direction, including its recently announced expansion into home health.
"We are honored to expand our advisory board with this group of distinguished leaders across learning and development, healthcare, health technology and entrepreneurship," said Helen Adeosun, founder and CEO of CareAcademy. "We've seen tremendous success working alongside our current advisory board members since the board's formation last year, and appreciate all their contributions. Our advisory board has offered invaluable consultation on our CAREer Path Initiative, caregiver surveys, COVID-19 vaccine mandate guidance, and strategy for direct care worker enablement and workforce development. We look forward to continuing to implement and learn from the board's valuable strategic insights and experiences with our newest members."
CareAcademy's newest advisory board members include:
Adimika Arthur, CEO and executive director at HealthTech 4 Medicaid (HT4M) - Adimika Arthur is the CEO and executive director at HealthTech 4 Medicaid (HT4M), a national nonprofit dedicated to supporting innovation in Medicaid and further improving the quality, equity and access to care for Medicaid recipients, their families and communities. Arthur is a proven healthcare executive with a strong management track record and over 20 years of experience as a clinical epidemiologist, public health leader and hospital administrator. Arthur is a known global health equity leader and impact designer for purpose-driven organizations and stakeholders helping them create meaningful interactions and sustainable business solutions for mobilizing causes they care about and eradicating health inequities. Arthur has an MPH from the University of Washington, and a BS from Clark Atlanta University.
Mary Ann Christopher, corporate board director and healthcare executive - Mary Ann Christopher is a strategic healthcare executive and board member with an exceptional 40-year record of innovation and market expansion at leading payor, provider and health tech companies. Christopher is a board member of private equity backed Health Recovery Solutions, RestorixHealth, Unitek Learning, Hazel Health, Legacy Hospice, and True Learn. She is a senior operating adviser for the private equity company, LLR Partners, serves as a strategic adviser to Brave Health, and is a founding board member of DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. Christopher has a Master of Science in Nursing from Seton Hall University, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Fairfield University and honorary doctoral degrees from Fairfield University and Monmouth University.
Jeff Layton, director of content production at LinkedIn Learning - Jeff Layton is the director of content production at LinkedIn Learning where he oversees content production, licensing and innovation for the English language library. His team produces and publishes more than 1,600 courses per year that teach millions of professionals the skills they need to be successful. Previously, he led the business producer team for lynda.com, creating professional development content and building workflows to scale live-action course production. He spent his early career as a teacher in the classroom and as founder and executive producer of an award-winning educational production company. Layton is passionate about learning and technology and holds an Ed.M. from the Harvard Graduate School of Education.
Mamta Parakh, head of product at Wider Circle - Mamta Parakh is the head of product at Wider Circle, a company that connects neighbors for better health. She oversees a portfolio of technology products including platforms for intelligent peer-to-peer engagement and community-based personnel enablement. An accomplished leader in health technology, Parakh has functional leadership experiences that span strategy, product management and data science. She is known to be a skilled collaborator and a seasoned builder of high-performing teams. She has deep experience bringing data and technology solutions to providers, payors and pharmaceutical companies.
Terell Sterling, founder and CEO of Go Paladin - Terell Sterling is the founder and CEO of Go Paladin, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping underrepresented entrepreneurs navigate the tech ecosystem. Sterling has a long history in the tech ecosystem and has made his mark as an operator and individual contributor at top companies such as Apple, Tesla, Oracle and Andreessen Horowitz. Sterling believes in an abundance-first mentality and focuses his time on being his entrepreneurs' trusted advisor. In his off time, Sterling dedicates his time to uplifting his community, advocating the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in technology, and investing in the ambitious entrepreneurs of the future. Sterling is a highly-sought global speaker who is unapologetic about his humble beginnings.
For more information on board members, please visit http://www.careacademy.com/advisory-board.
About CareAcademy
CareAcademy provides high-quality, state-approved training for home care agencies, home health agencies, franchise systems and payors that increases learner knowledge for better health outcomes. More than 250,000 learners have completed more than 1 million hours of training with CareAcademy. With easy-to-use, web-based courses and a robust administrator platform, CareAcademy offers education and compliance solutions for home care and home health organizations of all sizes, from small agencies to multi-state enterprises. To learn more, visit careacademy.com.
