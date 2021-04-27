GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Careage, a leading provider of senior-focused construction, management, and health care services announced today that they will be launching a CNA program in June 2021 to offer opportunities for Washington residents seeking a career in the health care field.
Careage, which operates two skilled nursing facilities, and two senior living communities in the Puget Sound area, will provide this education for entry-level candidates/unit aides seeking a Certified Nursing Assistant license. Upon completion of the program, students will have an opportunity to be placed into a full-time or part-time CNA role based on their schedule needs at either Mission Healthcare at Bellevue, Mission Healthcare at Renton, Patriots Glen, or Patriots Landing.
"This program provides a wonderful opportunity for anyone looking for a career in the health care industry," said David Feeney, Chief Executive Officer, "We have been working diligently to get this school up and running, and it is exciting to see it come to fruition."
Careage employees earn a competitive pay and benefits, including flexible working schedules, comprehensive health insurance, additional career advancement opportunities and more.
To apply for admissions, please visit https://careagecnaschool.com
