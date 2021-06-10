WOODBURY, Minn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareAparent has been approved as a Medicarecertified agency to provide comprehensive home health and home care solutions. The rigorous certification process evaluated CareAparent's compliance of standards spanning several areas including the company's skilled care delivery, infection control, and leadership.
"We could not be more pleased to be Medicare-certified," said Lisa Lofquist, CareAparent's President. "Besides validating our care delivery and operations, this approval allows CareAparent to provide services to more seniors to empower them to live independently and safely in the home."
Established in 2015, CareAparent is a home health agency serving the sevencounty Twin Cities metro area. CareAparent offers home health services to individuals who wish to embrace aging in place and to live independently at home. Licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health, comprehensive services include personal care, homemaking, transportation, meal preparation, hospice support, nursing care, and physical and occupational therapy.
CareAparent works to match clients with an interdisciplinary team that demonstrates our company values of compassion, trust, collaboration, excellence, and safety while providing the high level of home health care quality that The Joint Commission and Medicare expects.
