WOODBURY, Minn., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareAparent has earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization's commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
During a rigorous, unannounced review in June of 2020, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance of CareAparent's standards spanning several areas including the company's skilled care delivery, infection control, leadership, and the rights and responsibilities of both the company and the clients.
"As a result of the difficulties and delays created by the pandemic, CareAparent participated in one of the first-ever 'Virtual Surveys,' conducted by The Joint Commission. Our survey was historic and successful for both organizations. We could not be more pleased with either the process or the result and we continue to operate under the Commission's stringent standards and work to improve the care we provide our clients," said Lisa Lofquist, CareAparent's President.
The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.
"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend CareAparent for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."
