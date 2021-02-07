WOODBURY, Minn., Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareAparent announced today that it is raising its minimum part-time starting hourly wage to $15.00 for Caregivers and $16.50 for Certified Nurse Assistants (CNA's) effective February 1, 2021.
Established in 2015, CareAparent is a home health agency serving the seven-county Twin Cities metro area. Accredited by the Joint Commission and Medicare certified, CareAparent is a home health industry leader and determined to stay ahead of federal minimum wage increases by assuring CNA's, Caregivers position, and staff receives a fair hourly rate of pay above the state and the national average rate of $13.00 per hour. CareAparent currently has part-time and full-time opportunities for Nurses, Physical Therapist, Occupational Therapist, CNA's, and Caregivers.
"We work very hard to take care of our staff and support them in providing important services for the aging population in our community," said CareAparent co-founder and President, Lisa Lofquist. "We see changes phasing in at the local level in St. Paul and Minneapolis and want to be part of the move toward a more livable wage for our staff. We reward their commitment to our clients and to our company's mission, vision, and values with bi-annual opportunities for significant bonuses, increasing our minimum hourly pay fits well within our desire to see our staff succeed in their roles."
This last year presented unique challenges for CareAparent staff. They serve as front-line workers in the home but are not always recognized in that capacity by the public. CareAparent provided the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and recognized their courage, commitment, and the challenges they faced by offering hazard pay increases during the height of the pandemic in May, June, and July. "We are excited to be offering an hourly rate to our staff that is higher than minimum wage," said CareAparent's Director of Care Operations, Grace Kinne. "CareAparent's staff is committed and passionate about the well-being of our clients, in-home care allows them to live safely and independently in the home."
In addition to providing industry-leading pay for Caregivers and CNA's, CareAparent leads for skilled care salaries as well, offering competitive pay for Nurses, Physical Therapists, and Occupational Therapists. CareAparent also provides benefits to eligible staff, including a medical plan, holiday pay, and paid personal time off.
CareAparent offers home health services to individuals who wish to embrace aging in place and to live independently at home. Licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health, comprehensive services include personal care, homemaking, transportation, meal preparation, hospice support, nursing care, and physical and occupational therapy.
CareAparent provides comprehensive training for all positions. Learn more about CareAparent's career opportunities by calling Kalena Davis at 651.702. HOME (4663) or emailing Kalena.davis@careaparent.com
