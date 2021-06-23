WOODBURY, Minn., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareAparent is now a participating, in-network provider for Humana-offered Medicare Advantage plans. Comprehensive care from CareAparent's skilled staff will now be available to eligible individuals with Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), and Provider-Sponsored Organization (PSO) insurance plans through Humana.
CareAparent is currently accepting inquiries and referrals to provide in-home care to those with Medicare Advantage plans with Humana.
"CareAparent's top goal is to provide high-quality in-home care to any senior who needs it," said Lisa Lofquist, CareAparent's President. "We are excited to partner with Humana to offer services to those who require help aging safely and independently in the home."
Established in 2015, CareAparent is a home health agency serving the seven county Twin Cities metro area. CareAparent offers home health care to seniors who wish to embrace aging in place and to live independently at home. Licensed by the Minnesota Department of Health and accredited by The Joint Commission (the gold standard of health care quality and safety), CareAparent offers comprehensive services including personal care, homemaking, transportation, meal preparation, hospice support, nursing care, and physical and occupational therapy.
CareAparent works to match clients with an interdisciplinary team that provides the high quality of home health care that exceeds the Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Minnesota Department of Health, and The Joint Commission expectations. Aging safely in place is at the foundation of care at CareAparent, and as a commitment to independence and safety, CareAparent offers a comprehensive Falls Prevention Program to help avoid unnecessary hospitalizations.
To learn more about CareAparent or an individual's plan eligibility for Humana Medicare Advantage plans, please visit CareAparent.com/Medicare or call 651.702.HOME (4663).
