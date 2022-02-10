WOODBURY, Min., Feb.10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --CareAparent announced today that it has received the 2022 Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. The Employer of Choice Award is granted only to top-ranking home care providers based on caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. CareAparent is recognized among the best employers in the in-home care industry.
"We're excited to congratulate CareAparent for their well-deserved achievement: earning the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award," says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. "Since this award is based on employee feedback, it shows the dedication CareAparent has to providing their employees with a great working experience, ensuring clients have well-trained, compassionate caregivers."
Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice award-winning providers work with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their field staff via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.
"We are honored to be named an Employer of Choice by Home Care Pulse," says Lisa Lofquist, CareAparent's Home Care Administrator. "We strive to be the best workplace possible for our employees so they in turn can provide excellent care to our clients. This award is an outstanding recognition of these efforts, and we are motivated to continue empowering our team to serve others."
"At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations," says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. "When we see agencies like CareAparent that provide a truly outstanding employment experience, we know we're on the right track. CareAparent has worked extremely hard to provide high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers."
To find out more about CareAparent's commitment to excellence to employees and clients alike, please visit CareAparent.com or call 651.702.HOME (4663). If interested in joining the CareAparent team, visit CareAparent.com/Careers.
