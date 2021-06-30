CHICAGO, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareCredit is a health, wellness and beauty credit card dedicated to helping millions of patients get the care they want or need by offering promotional financing options. CareCredit has 11.7 million cardholders with more than $39 billion in available credit, which helps users attract new patients. Now accepted at more than 250,000 locations nationwide, the CareCredit credit card allows cardholders to make convenient monthly payments for aesthetic procedures that help them achieve the look they want. If approved, patients can use their card for additional procedures and skin care products medical spas provide (subject to credit approval; minimum monthly payments required; see carecredit.com for details).
"We're excited to expand our provider network to include NPs with independent practice medical spas and partner with AmSpa to help these medical spa providers bring the benefits of CareCredit to their practices and grow their businesses by offering an easy way for patients to access more treatments and services," says Jill Frattallone, General Manager, CareCredit Cosmetic.
AmSpa is advising CareCredit about which states allow NPs to practice independently and whether the association would recommend CareCredit offer their credit card to NP-owned establishments.
"AmSpa is grateful to be working with CareCredit on expanding their program to support independent practice NPs," says AmSpa Founder and CEO, Alex R. Thiersch, JD. "We anticipate that NPs will continue to grow their practices at a fast rate, and we give kudos to CareCredit for being proactive and dynamic enough to adjust in these changing times."
CareCredit has also announced a new offer that is available exclusively to AmSpa Members: They can get started at no enrollment cost, they will receive 20% off promotional merchant fees on purchases of $200 or more, and they'll get a listing in the Acceptance Locator on carecredit.com, which receives, on average, more than 1.5 million searches per month from patients looking for practices that accept CareCredit (according to the January – December 2020 Omniture Web Report). To learn more about the benefits of becoming an AmSpa Member and to sign up today, visit http://www.americanmedspa.org/page/benefits.
"The program is a great addition to our offerings, and we are excited to be able to share it with our members," says Thiersch. "If there are any questions on how the program might benefit you, we highly encourage you to contact our team."
Join the CareCredit network at no cost today—call 855.860.9001 or email corpsales@carecredit.com. Please mention code NPAMS0221CO.
About CareCredit
CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 250,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services
About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy of Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email info@americanmedspa.org.
