CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareDash, the fastest growing healthcare search and review site in the US, announces enhanced telehealth support across its healthcare verticals.
Healthcare organizations including hospitals, physician networks, digital health companies, and more can now update all of their profiles with telehealth information, to help patients find virtual care options. With millions of healthcare profiles on the site now capable of featuring virtual care services, CareDash plays an important role in helping the industry make the transformation to telehealth.
"The global pandemic has accelerated the need for telehealth, and fortunately, CareDash is well-positioned to help healthcare organizations adapt to the changing state and national regulations on telehealth," said Randy Carlton, the Director of Product Management at CareDash.
CareDash has partnered with leading national healthcare organizations in many verticals already, such as:
- Hospitals
- Physician networks
- Mental health and therapy networks
- Physical therapy networks
- Telehealth companies
- Online urgent care
- Listings management vendors
- Individual practitioners and practices
- And more
CareDash's state and national telehealth support is available to all healthcare organizations for free as they transition to telehealth services and better serve their patients. Individual physicians and healthcare organizations can claim their profiles and update their telehealth support for patients. For larger organizations, CareDash offers CAPI and bulk upload capabilities to easily onboard hundreds of healthcare practitioners and locations available. Using the CareDash Portal and the CareDash API (CAPI) practice and system managers can update information such as:
- States where the physician is eligible to see patients
- Online scheduling and appointment request links
- Biography
- Areas of Expertise
- Conditions treated
- Whether a physician sees patients in-person, virtually, or both
For more information about CareDash, or to update the telehealth information of your healthcare organization, please visit https://www.caredash.com.
About CareDash.com:
CareDash is a healthcare search engine used by more than 2 million patients every month in the U.S. CareDash is committed to making it easy to find accessible information that helps patients make the right decisions about choosing their doctors, dentists, therapists, and hospitals.
