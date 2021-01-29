SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Career Thought Leaders Consortium (CTL) today announced the publication of its 11th annual white paper. In this year's edition, a group of global professionals contributed to the report and named six trends transforming the careers industry.
Insights on these six trends are critical information for career practitioners – career coaches and counselors, resume writers, college career services staff, personal branding strategists, and government/nonprofit service providers – who guide clients in career management, leadership development, and job search.
This year, industry experts from Australia, Canada, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., and the U.S. discussed how these megatrends are changing the careers landscape, including:
- Shifts in jobs and career services due to emerging technology and COVID-19,
- How to find and excel in the new world of remote work,
- Virtual job search trends and what is here to stay,
- New areas of emphasis for diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace and hiring,
- Adapted strategies for the new realities faced by workers ages 50+, and
- Tools every service provider needs to address mental health and anxiety management needs.
The insights into the latest trends originate annually from the Career Thought Leaders event entitled Career Jam: Where Experts Forecast The New & The Next.
Marie Zimenoff, CEO of Career Thought Leaders (CTL), has evolved the event in recent years to focus on the impact global trends have on the careers industry and was among the career professionals who brainstormed the ideas, trends, and best practices shared in the report.
"CTL convenes career professionals to keep them abreast of trends and best practices in the dynamic careers industry," said Zimenoff. "Career Jam challenges practitioners to look to the future and revolutionize their approach as career advancement becomes more complex in a remote, global workforce."
