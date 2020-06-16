EATONTOWN, N.J., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, a clinical collaboration and communications company focused on providing secure, reliable two-way audio and video communications for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings, announces single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA) functionality for its UHE™ telehealth platform.
SSO enhancements will allow end users to log into the UHE platform using a single set of credentials to gain access to the various apps, websites, and data for which they have permissions. The feature improves security and system usability, as well as employee satisfaction by mitigating password fatigue. SSO enables organizations governed by HIPAA to increase control over user access to certain information and more easily enforce password change policies.
New MFA features similarly reinforce security. MFA will require UHE users to provide an additional factor to verify their identity beyond entering a password. This can include a code generated by a one-time email password (OTP), or a SMS message to a specific mobile phone. The additional security measure reduces the risk of compromised passwords, granting healthcare organizations an additional layer of protection against cybersecurity attack.
"As telehealth and remote engagement tools become ubiquitous in healthcare, ensuring the security of these patient engagement forums is paramount," said Bin Guan, Caregility CTO. "Recent news regarding privacy shortcomings among widely used video conferencing platforms has heightened end-user awareness of potential security threats. The latest UHE enhancements have been implemented to reinforce provider and consumer confidence in the security of their information across Caregility's entire ecosystem."
UHE is a comprehensive platform that provides video-enabled communications tools to empower clinicians, patients, care coordinators, family members, and virtual sitters with an intuitive, nonintrusive, and secure interface that can be used within a healthcare facility as well as remote, outpatient settings. The new SSO and MFA functionality demonstrates Caregility's ongoing commitment to patient and clinician experience and security.
To learn about additional security considerations when evaluating a telehealth video application, download the white paper Telehealth Video Application Security or contact Caregility at 732-440-8040 or at info@caregility.com.
About Caregility
Caregility is a clinical collaboration and communications company focused on enabling the shortest and fastest path of care for patients with the right caregiver and treatment plan. Leveraging our eight years of experience in clinical environments as part of our parent company, Yorktel, our core offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum.
The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions and has deployed more than 9,000 access points of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere.
Contact:
Kelly Harman
703-505-3133
kharman@Caregility.com