EATONTOWN, N.J., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, a clinical collaboration and communications company focused on providing secure, reliable two-way audio and video communications for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings, announces it has developed new features to address the challenges of using iPads and Smart Tablets with remote monitoring solutions in patient rooms. The new features enable secure remote calling into the room without the need for a staff member to enter the room to answer or launch the call. In addition, there is an emergency button that enables the patient to initiate a video call to medical staff via two-way video with a single touch. iConsult Mobile is an extension of iConsult, Caregility's virtual clinician application that gives full control of a video consult experience to providers. With iConsult Mobile, clinicians and family members can be included from virtually any mobile device.
Designed specifically for clinicians, iConsult Mobile is available for both iOS and Android devices. The application gives clinicians multiple options to consult over a secure, HIPAA compliant connection to patients or other clinicians. Clinicians can start video consults from their mobile devices and connect directly with patient bedside camera systems while maintaining complete far-end camera and audio control. Clinicians can also initiate care coordination with other clinicians both inside a health system or across to other health systems. And clinicians can invite guests such as family members directly into video calls. If needed, all three clinical workflows can be utilized within the same video call.
"When we realized that customers where putting their staff at risk by using iPads and tablets in COVID-19 patient rooms with standard, unsecure video solutions, we felt obligated to figure out a way to minimize the risk of exposure for the caregivers," commented Caregility President and COO Mike Brandofino. "The entire company rallied with the guidance of our team of experienced clinical nurses to quickly develop features specifically designed to enable remote monitoring and care of patients while minimizing the need to enter the room. We believe this will be a gamechanger in the battle against COVID-19."
If you are interested in learning more about how Caregility can help your organization care for COVID-19 patients leveraging telehealth solutions, please contact us at CaregilityCares@Caregility.com.
About Caregility - Caregility (www.caregility.com) is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging over eight years of experience in clinical environments, Caregility's core offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports over 6,500 access points of care systems across the U.S. From ambulatory/acute/ICU/post-acute care settings to virtual care operation centers to patients in the home, Caregility is helping transform patient care delivery. Follow Caregility on Twitter @caregility.
Contact:
Kelly Harman
703-505-3133
kharman@Caregility.com