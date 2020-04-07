SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior Helpers®, one the nation's premier providers of personalized in-home senior care, today announced its Scottsdale location has recognized caregiver Cinthia Acosta for her outstanding dedication to her clients' wellbeing and safety amid the global COVID-19 crisis. Acosta began her career with Senior Helpers in July 2019 and has since developed a sincere passion and expertise for caregiving, a journey inspired by personal experience caring for her own grandmother. Her commitment to her role has proved critical to maintaining the health of her elderly clients during a time when they need it most.
"Cinthia has been a shining star and model for exemplary client service, and especially during this time of uncertainty," said Tiffany Phelan, owner of Senior Helpers of Scottsdale. "From gifting her own cleaning supplies to clients as local stores run low, to changing her personal schedule to accommodate her clients' needs, to the precise precautions she takes with each and every individual she works with, Cinthia demonstrates a sincere passion and true devotion to this community. Having Cinthia on our team and seeing the difference she's making in our community is a ray of sunshine in a dark moment."
As an Essential Health Service, Senior Helpers will continue to meet the growing needs of in-home senior care across the U.S. by providing this vulnerable community with vital support. To help its clients and caregivers operate safely and effectively, the company is taking the unprecedented step of utilizing corporate funds to ship every location the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) that is needed to ensure both its caregivers and clients remain safe during the current COVID-19 pandemic. "Everyone could use a little extra love and care right now, so it's an honor to work with Senior Helpers to give love and care for my local community," commented Acosta. "I am grateful for Senior Helpers' ability to give me and my fellow caregivers the equipment we need to continue our mission safely at a time when our clients really do need us most."
Acosta currently cares for a local elderly couple whom she now considers part of her own family. In addition to her duties of cleaning, helping her clients shower, cooking, ordering groceries and engaging in fun activities such as word puzzles, Acosta encourages her clients tell stories of the adventures they shared during their 30 plus years of marriage—a tactic that bring seniors back to a time where their memories are the strongest.
"My grandmother, Juanita Rios, lived in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and inspired me to enter a career focused on caring for others. I was only able to be with her for one week at the end of her life, before returning to the U.S. for work," explained Acosta. "I made that time count by attending to her needs in the hospital and treasuring every moment. So many people need similar assistance, and I am honored to help those like her to live comfortably and contently in their own homes."
Despite having three kids home from school due to the global pandemic and a husband also working a full-time work schedule, Acosta continues to offer tremendous support for her elderly clients. She added, "Anytime someone new comes around or visits, it can be stressful for them. It's better to have someone they know already and someone who knows what they like. I don't think about leaving them. I never crossed my mind that I would ever change my job."
Senior Helpers operates with a vision to be the leading home care company in each community it serves. Since opening in 2007, Senior Helpers of Scottsdale has supported local seniors and their families with the highest level of care possible based on the company's Senior Gems® Alzheimer's and Dementia care program. As the gold standard for excellence in personalized in-home senior care, the program was developed in conjunction with nationally recognized dementia care expert Teepa Snow, Positive Approach, LLC. Local residents will also benefit from the company's Parkinson's Care Program, a specialized training program for their caregivers created in conjunction with leading experts from the Parkinson's Foundation's Centers of Excellence network.
