INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregiver Homes, Seniorlink's intensive home-based care management program, today announced a pilot with CICOA, Indiana's largest Area Agency on Aging, focused on care team integration using its secure collaboration app, Vela.
Caregiver Homes, a leading provider of Structured Family Caregiving in Indiana, uses Vela to connect its care teams, members and family caregivers to manage care more effectively. As part of this pilot, CICOA's waiver care managers will now have access to Vela — increasing the overall engagement and reducing barriers to contact between members and care managers. Vela offers a view beyond a member's physical and mental health; it offers insights into social determinants of health, which can significantly influence care management.
"'Family takes care of family,'" says Jennifer Trowbridge, Senior Director of Operations, Caregiver Homes of Indiana. "This is a shared sentiment of the Hoosier families we have been privileged to serve since 2013. Vela as a platform has allowed us to stay connected with these families, and now increase our connectivity with, and support of, waiver care managers."
The pilot began on July 27 and will run for six months. The goal of the pilot program is to improve outcomes through increased collaboration for the 52 families enrolled. Improved outcomes might include reduction of incidents, falls and hospitalizations.
"CICOA remains committed to supporting families caring for a loved one with a chronic condition or disability," said Connie Betourne, Director of Flourish Care Management at CICOA. "This collaboration with Caregiver Homes allows us to continue to serve our most vulnerable consumers at home and increase engagement with them and their Caregiver Homes care team members."
To learn more about Caregiver Homes of Indiana visit https://info.seniorlink.com/in
About Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink
Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela; evidence-based clinical protocols; and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.Seniorlink.com.
About CICOA
CICOA Aging & In-Home Solutions is a nonprofit organization providing the innovative answers, services and support you need to help your loved one remain at home in better health, with better care, at a lower cost. As a state-designated Area Agency on Aging serving Central Indiana, one call to CICOA links people with a wide range of services for older adults, people with disabilities and family caregivers, including care management, home health care, home-delivered meals, transportation, home accessibility modifications, respite care and caregiver assistance. To learn more, visit www.cicoa.org.