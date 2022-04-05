Partnership to help value-based care organizations grow and manage care for increasing patient populations.
ARLINGTON, Va. and DENVER, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareJourney, a pioneer in value-based healthcare analytics, and Credo, a company automating digital medical record retrieval, are partnering to provide a solution to help value-based care (VBC) organizations effectively grow and comprehensively manage care for increasing patient populations. CareJourney's data and analytics innovations support more than 120 healthcare organizations and industry partners in understanding the dynamics of their market and help them develop, grow and optimize their value-based care networks. Utilizing robotic process automation (RPA), Credo digitizes the transfer and release of patient data for a more reliable and secure solution, making faxed medical records a thing of the past. CareJourney's macro view of population health data and analytics partnered with Credo's micro view of individual patient claims and clinical data, empower VBC's with the tools to understand both market-level patient population and their individual patients.
Today's method of data sharing leaves gaps in care history and treatment when a patient visits a new health care professional. For example, 30 percent of medical tests are reordered because the results simply cannot be found. Credo was recently launched to address this ongoing fragmentation, latency and inefficiency in digital access to patients' medical history and records.
"Having a full historical view on a patient's care is a key component in ensuring they are receiving efficient and high-quality care," said Carm Huntress, CEO of Credo. "Not to mention, it is a critical success factor for VBC organizations who want to grow their networks and bring new patients into their programs."
CareJourney's clinically relevant analytics and insights help organizations understand where to best focus their growth activity, while Credo helps with the last mile of patient data for new plan enrollees, so medical care can be more effectively and comprehensively delivered to a growing patient population.
"This complement of population and individual data delivered to customers is where the two companies intersect to provide incredible value for VBC growth," said Aneesh Chopra, President of CareJourney. "We are proud to partner with another innovative company committed to enabling success for value-based care organizations. We're excited to see how CareJourney's population health insights, when combined with Credo's individual patient data insights, can move the needle in improving patient outcomes and propel organizations forward in a truly meaningful way."
Upcoming joint offerings will enrich Credo-sourced patient-level data with comprehensive insights and benchmarks from CareJourney's data model to provide an end-to-end solution for growing value-based care organizations. CareJourney and Credo will be announcing their partnership officially at this week's 2022 Health Evolution Summit in Dana Point, California.
About Credo Health
Credo is the leader in automated patient medical record retrieval. Credo is working to radically simplify and update the current medical record and retrieval process, to support patients receiving better overall care. Credo's innovative digital solution offers healthcare providers and payers with an alternative to traditional faxed based processes that can result in incomplete patient health records with costly mistakes. To learn more about Credo, please visit http://www.credohealth.com.
About CareJourney
CareJourney is the healthcare industry's best source of clinically-relevant analytics for Market Provider, and Patient intelligence. CareJourney's cloud-based analytics platform helps value-based care organizations build and grow networks, improve provider performance, identify leakage and strengthen referrals, and better manage at-risk populations. CareJourney's Data-as-a-Service offering enables ACOs, health systems, payers, and HCIT vendors to supercharge their solutions and internal data lakes with high-value insights out of expansive population claims data.
Visit us at http://www.carejourney.com/ or on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook to learn more.
