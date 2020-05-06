SEATTLE, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareListings, the nation's most comprehensive resource for families and caregivers locating senior care facilities, is now providing nursing homes, home care agencies, and assisted living facilities with free job postings to reach Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), and Registered Nurses (RN) seeking employment opportunities.
"We are proud to support long-term care facilities in recruiting direct care workers seeking employment opportunities on our platform. There has never been a greater need for the essential services provided by the caregiver heroes in the U.S.," says the founder and CEO of CareListings, Carl Rogers.
CareListings is transforming an industry that can no longer be ignored. The preventive measures implemented at long-term care facilities to protect staff members and residents are now restricting the number of locations direct care workers may work concurrently, further increasing caregiver shortages across the nation.
"Caregivers working shifts at multiple locations used to be commonplace, but this practice can create an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19. Recruiting employees, opposed to contractor utilization, has become essential to leveling the curve in communities. Our platform has simplified this recruitment process by connecting hiring managers directly with candidates actively seeking employment."
Skilled nursing facilities, home care agencies, and assisted living communities can claim their business listings at no cost and start posting job listings immediately to the CareListings Employment Network. Additionally, facilities can update their business information, access detailed wage data, and proactively browse employment profiles for caregiver job seekers in their area.
CareListings is solving the critical caregiver shortages in the U.S. by bringing together senior care facilities, caregivers, and families in one place. With listings for over 140,000 long-term care providers accessible to families and professionals, CareListings is the nation's most comprehensive resource for exploring senior care options online. Facilities can upgrade to premium listing subscriptions and reach even more families and caregivers directly, without paying referral or placement fees.
The CareListings platform also contains detailed salary information for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), and Registered Nurses (RN) across all U.S. states and major cities from 2013 to 2018, based on 9,792,479,252 hours of wage data reported by Medicare and Medicaid-certified nursing homes. With a single click, anyone can see the average level of salaries being paid to caregivers and compare city-level data to state-level data.
CareListings is based in the Ballard neighborhood of Seattle, Washington and serves senior care facilities and families across the United States. Learn more at carelistings.com.
