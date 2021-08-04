CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charlotte, N.C.-based CarePods and Homewatch CareGivers today announced a local partnership designed to help older adults with health concerns age safely and sustainably at home. The innovative combined service model is the first of its kind in North Carolina. Older adults living in the greater Charlotte area as well as in Fort Mill and Rock Hill are eligible for enrollment.
CarePods is the first senior care service of its kind in the country. After working as an executive in the senior housing industry, Founder and CEO Katie Davis noted a shortage of at-home solutions for older adults who wanted to stay at home while accessing high-quality senior care. Davis founded CarePods to address the unmet need for alternatives to facility-based care.
"My experience in talking to older adults considering a move to a senior living community is that most prefer to age at home, but lack the support they need to do so safely," said Davis. "That lack of support plus the ever-increasing cost of moving to a senior living community (upwards of $4,000/month in the greater Charlotte area), inspired me to build a new type of senior care service that could help older adults age safely and affordably at home."
A CarePod is a group of 25 older adults from the same local community who each wish to age at home receiving affordable, non-intrusive care. "We bring a team of talented clinicians including a geriatric pharmacist, a Master's prepared nurse, a Doctor of Physical Therapy, and a remote monitoring technology built by scientists at MIT into our clients' homes to address vulnerabilities and improve their health," said Davis.
To ensure high-quality care, Team Members are paid top-of-market wages and assigned to a 'CarePod' of 25 clients. For clients who need more hands-on support, CarePods works with local home care agencies to vet and schedule CareGivers for clients. That service offering is how Davis met and began partnership discussions with Michael Riley, the owner of Homewatch CareGivers of Charlotte.
As a local home care agency, Homewatch employs skilled CareGivers who can assist with bathing, standby support for walking, dressing, running errands, transportation and many more tasks. Services are engaged on an hourly basis, for up to 24/7 care as needed. After learning of CarePods when Davis reached out on behalf of a potential client and proposed a partnership, Riley saw the potential firsthand.
"CarePods is a fantastic complement to what we do," said Riley. "Our CareGivers provide compassionate, hands-on support as needed and CarePods helps clients holistically improve and manage their health. This keeps clients' costs down over the long-term and helps them stay home without burdening their family - it's a win-win."
CarePods' unique subscription model plus its approach to preventing negative health events eliminates inefficiencies and frustrations many older adults and their family members face in today's long-term care system. CarePods clients gain access to 24/7 support as needed, in-person visits, delicious meals and through the Homewatch partnership, trusted CareGivers to provide additional support as needed. Davis says in many cases, clients can save thousands of dollars per month on their senior care costs.
"We worked with a family recently who was interested in a combination of CarePods and home care services," said Davis. "When comparing our proposed package to a local assisted living community, they found they could save over $2,000/month and keep their loved one at home, fulfilling a promise they made to her many years prior."
The foundation of the Homewatch and CarePods partnership rests on the aligned vision both owners have for the future of senior care. "Michael is an owner who cares about the people he employs, who pays top-of-market wages, and who believes that older adults deserve greater choice in senior care," said Davis. "We are completely aligned and more than thrilled to be partnering with him and his team."
For more information about working with CarePods and Homewatch CareGivers, visit http://www.FindYourPod.com.
About Homewatch CareGivers
Homewatch CareGivers of Charlotte delivers a variety of person-directed, professional at-home services including elder care, care for individuals with developmental and physical conditions, after-surgery care and dementia care. Homewatch CareGivers' mission is to provide superior quality home care services, a compelling employment opportunity, and to be a trusted partner within the healthcare continuum.
About CarePods
Founded in Winston-Salem, NC in 2018, CarePods is an affordable, at-home alternative to traditional long-term care. Using a revolutionary community care concept, CarePods team members are dedicated to a Pod of no more than 25 members at a time, ensuring consistently excellent service for clients. For less than half the cost of traditional senior care options, clients receive a combination of care management and lifestyle support services to help them age-in-place independently and sustainably. CarePods believes that "Aging is an Achievement" and is dedicated to transforming the aging-at-home experience for older adults everywhere. To find a Pod near you, visit https://findyourpod.com or call us at 704-472-8459.
Media Contact
Katie Davis, CarePods, LLC, +1 7044728459, katie@findyourpod.com
SOURCE CarePods, LLC