ST. LOUIS, March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareSignal launches its COVID-19 education and support program, COVID Companion. Already in use by leading health systems and provider groups, this free, text message-based program provides patients and community members with location-specific public health resources and CDC recommendations for improved health literacy, preparedness and disease management. To reduce the burden on overwhelmed healthcare facilities, CareSignal is offering COVID Companion for free to any U.S.-based health system or payer. Health systems can begin using the program immediately, and CareSignal will create custom materials to support each organization's rollout. CareSignal brings years of experience designing engaging, condition-specific remote patient monitoring programs to its release of COVID Companion.
OSF Healthcare, a major Midwest health system, offers OSF COVID Companion, and patients can text "OSF" to 67634 to start immediately. "OSF HealthCare wants to reduce anxiety during this uncertain time and make it easier for people to get the information and support they need," said Jennifer Junis, senior vice president, OSF Saint Gabriel Digital Health. "The public deserves quick access to the most up-to-date, relevant information for their personal health situations. The OSF COVID Companion is a simple way to get daily updates delivered straight to your phone."
COVID Companion can be used by any person regardless of infection status. In addition to tips and resource information, COVID Companion shares important guidance regarding what to do if a patient's condition worsens in specific ways (e.g., difficulty breathing). The program also offers instructions for patients who wants to know what to do if they become sick. In case a patient does not have a doctor, COVID Companion provides contact information for local public health resources.
COVID Companion sends daily tips, with links to specific, up-to-date CDC recommendations, to educate patients on steps for prevention, disease management, and other important topics for which the CDC provides guidance. Key topics include:
- Important education and resources for at-risk populations
- Important education in the event that health conditions worsen (e.g., breathing becomes difficult)
- Checklists for household preparation
- Key facts about COVID, including corrections of some common misconceptions
- Preventative measures for the patient and household
- Specific tips for cleaning and disinfecting
- Precautions and instructions to prevent spread if a person is sick
- Tips for pregnant women and people with children
- Tips for communicating with employers
- Tips to support mental health and notes of encouragement
"It is a privilege to bring a powerful, easily implementable tool to the organizations keeping our country safe and healthy," said Blake Marggraff, CEO and founder of CareSignal. "COVID Companion provides key education and resources for patients, but also provides providers with the knowledge that their patients will know how to care for themselves while at home. I am deeply proud to offer this program for free to the country's health leaders."
"The mGage team recognizes that clear, immediate communication is crucial to increase public awareness and to connect communities with local public health resources," said Denisse Goldbarg, global chief operating officer, mGage. "mGage is proud to deliver these critical messages to support public education efforts surrounding COVID-19."
ABOUT COVID COMPANION: Health systems, provider organizations and payers can click below to offer COVID Companion to their patients and community members within hours. COVID Companion does not create alerts for healthcare providers; it helps improve health literacy and resource access for patients while reminding them to monitor key symptoms such as difficulty breathing. For complete information, and to request COVID Companion access and white-labeled marketing materials for your healthcare organization at no cost, visit: caresignal.health/covid-companion
ABOUT CARESIGNAL: CareSignal, previously Epharmix, is a scalable remote patient monitoring platform that improves payer and provider performance in value-based care by engaging and identifying rising-risk patients. Care teams receive real-time alerts enabling real-time prioritization and outreach, and patients respond to evidence-based questions via text messages or phone calls. CareSignal amplifies care teams, improving clinical outcomes and delivering financial returns for over two dozen conditions such as CHF, COPD, diabetes, depression, and more. For more information, visit caresignal.health.
ABOUT MGAGE: mGage is a global mobile engagement provider helping brands create powerful and interactive connections with customers. We partner with enterprises to deliver high-volume time-sensitive promotional and transactional messages across key messaging channels, including SMS, Push and RCS. We serve 1,000+ enterprises and are a trusted connection for more than 600 carriers across the globe. Our broad and deep expertise in the ever-changing mobile technology industry makes us sought-after experts, trusted advisors and the go-to partner for innovative companies that look to use mobile to their best competitive advantage. For more information, visit mGage.com.
