LOUISVILLE, Ky. and DAYTON, Ohio, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2019, CareSource, a national leader in nonprofit healthcare, has worked with Appriss Insights to further continuity of coverage for justice-involved individuals. The collaboration has helped CareSource improve coordination between the healthcare and criminal justice systems, consistently identify individuals entering and exiting incarceration and potentially reduce recidivism through seamless reinstatement of coverage. The case study is available on the Appriss Insights website.
"CareSource excels at leveraging data to create better health outcomes for our two million members," said Jonas Thom, Vice President of Behavioral Health at CareSource. "Accurate, real-time data enables us to identify individuals entering and exiting incarceration so we can best meet their needs."
Appriss Insights provides consolidated incarceration data from more than 60 full-service jails and smaller holding facilities across the region. Medicaid coverage can be temporarily suspended when beneficiaries become incarcerated and then restarted upon release. This eliminates lapses in care and reduces recidivism by better supporting individuals reentering society.
"By cross-referencing CareSource member information with Appriss Insights' expansive and timely criminal justice data, CareSource gains unparalleled insight into the needs of the formerly incarcerated," said Brian Matthews, President of Appriss Insights. "We are excited about the important steps CareSource has taken to improve health outcomes and look forward to our continued partnership."
Of the adult Medicaid members served by CareSource each year, more than 50,000 – or approximately one in 12 – have been booked into a local jail at least once. Through this partnership, CareSource has been able to identify roughly 7,000 justice-involved members per month, of which:
- Approximately 55% have a substance use disorder and/or a severe mental illness;
- Approximately 25% have at least three severe and chronic physical medical conditions;
- Approximately 10% of adult women in the sample are pregnant or have been pregnant in the past year.
Incarcerated individuals experience disproportionate health risks compared to the general population, and 15-25% suffer from mental health illnesses. They are also not eligible for Medicaid coverage, complicating their reintegration into the community upon their release and increasing the likelihood of recidivism. For those released from prison, recidivism rates to state prison are more than 30% within three years, and rates for reincarceration in local jails are over 50%. A single recidivism event can cost taxpayers more than $150,000, taking funds away from other economically promising opportunities.
About Appriss® Insights
Appriss Insights delivers breakthrough data and analytics solutions to reduce people-based risk, mitigate fraud and meet compliance mandates. As the nation's most comprehensive and trusted source of risk and criminal justice intelligence, we offer timely, reliable insights through vertical partners on AI-driven, SaaS-based cloud architecture. Guided by our mission of "Knowledge for good," we enable commercial enterprises and government agencies to build trust and safety while improving operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit http://www.apprissinsights.com.
About CareSource
CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation's largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage, and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of our members.
For more, visit http://www.caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter, or like CareSource on Facebook.
Media Contact
Samantha Fernandez, Pinkston, +1 7039460326, samantha.fernandez@pinkston.co
SOURCE Appriss