NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CareSpan, a leading digital healthcare platform and technology-enabled healthcare services provider, has released a new version of the CareSpan Clinic, bringing exciting new upgrades and advanced capabilities to its two networks of healthcare providers and their patients.
The CareSpan Clinic is a HIPAA-compliant and ONC-certified solution designed to meet the rapidly evolving needs of independent practices by combining practice management, care delivery, telehealth, electronic medical records (EMR), and remote patient monitoring (RPM) capabilities into one integrated technology platform.
Representing the first major set of upgrades to CareSpan's comprehensive Clinic in the Cloud TM care delivery platform, CareSpan Clinic 2.0 is the result of two years of development and collaboration with healthcare providers who are active members of the American Advanced Practice Network (American-APN) and the American MedPsych Network (AMP), both CareSpan provider networks.
Melissa Magstadt, President of American-APN, states, "American-APN members have eagerly anticipated the arrival of CareSpan 2.0. The recent upgrades to the CareSpan Clinic further streamline care delivery for providers, while new features empower our Nurse Practitioners to deliver care that is customized to their patients' needs."
CareSpan Clinic 2.0 better accommodates participation in value-based care programs like MACRA/MIPS, supports Clinical Quality Measures (CQMs) reporting to improve reimbursement for providers, enables Advanced Directives and Planning for patient end-of-life decision-making, and includes new features for Chronic Care Management that encourage holistic care planning. A multitude of documentation templates were also included in this upgrade to better serve the unique needs of each provider and their patient mix, particularly those who work in behavioral health.
Debra Barnett, President of American MedPsych, states, "Behavioral health practitioners – from psychiatrists to psychotherapists – will embrace CareSpan 2.0 as it allows them to save time on documentation and ensures a high degree of control over private psychotherapy notes. This system upgrade upholds American MedPsych's promise to prioritize the needs of behavioral health specialists through our unique tech-enabled service offering."
Rembert De Villa, CEO of CareSpan, shares, "While CareSpan 2.0 represents a big step forward, we continue to improve our technology and service offering to enable seamless collaboration between mental health and primary care for the benefit of all providers and patients who are served by our networks, including American-APN and American MedPsych. Our technology roadmap includes more advancements to our best-in-class integrated care delivery platform in the months to come. We are also releasing additional services that improve patient care and safety while contributing meaningfully to the growth and success of our member practices."
For more information on how CareSpan is working to produce better health outcomes, broaden access to care, and reduce the cost of care delivery, please visit https://www.carespanhealth.com.
About American Advanced Practice Network
American-APN is the first professional "group practice without walls" that brings highly qualified nurse practitioners to those in need of healthcare under a collaborative care system that uses cutting-edge digital technologies. American-APN was created for and by Advanced Practice Nurses and Nurse Practitioners. It is owned and operated exclusively by its nurse practitioner membership with its own executive leadership and Board of Directors. Members of the network enjoy extensive economic, professional and personal benefits due to the collaborative care opportunities and economies of scale that American-APN provides. For further information please visit: https://www.americanapn.com
About American MedPsych Network
American MedPsych Network is a growing national group practice of primary care physicians, specialists, psychiatrists, and clinical psychologists who are delivering care using the CareSpan Clinic. Each practitioner retains total clinical autonomy and is supported by CareSpan Integrated Network's management services organization. American-MedPsych is the first to market with a proactive Targeted Behavioral Health Treatment model using a collaborative treatment approach with state-of-the-art analytics and digital technology. For more information, please visit: https://www.americanmedpsych.com/
About the CareSpan® Organization
The CareSpan Organization consists of CareSpan Holdings, Inc., its subsidiaries CareSpan USA, Inc., CareSpan Integrated Networks, Inc., and its affiliated professional group practices, American Advanced Practice Network, PC, and American MedPsych Network, PA. CareSpan has created business support infrastructure for its professional network partners and is the first to deploy a comprehensive, integrated digital Clinic in the Cloud that creates unfettered healthcare access for the underserved, while placing emphasis on managing chronic illnesses. CareSpan is dedicated to the future of integrated digital care, using sophisticated digital diagnostic and clinical decision support tools in collaboration with primary, specialty and mental health providers to drive better outcomes with a patient-centered approach. For further information please visit: https://www.carespanhealth.com
Media Contact
Rembert De Villa, CareSpan, 6468674578, rdevilla@carespanhealth.com
SOURCE CareSpan