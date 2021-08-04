ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two trusted names in Florida healthcare are now collaborating to provide high-quality, convenient, affordable and compassionate care to patients in the St. Petersburg area.
CareSpot Urgent Care now manages a Bayfront Health St. Petersburg urgent care clinic in the Fossil Park neighborhood of St. Petersburg at 7000 4th Street North, Suite A. Situated along 4th Street North near 70th Avenue North, the clinic is about a half-mile east of Fossil Park and a few minutes' drive from the Mangrove Bay and Cypress Links Golf Courses.
As of August 2, this St. Petersburg location is open with extended hours, including nights and weekends -- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
The clinic at 7000 4th St North also has a new name: CareSpot Urgent Care of St. Petersburg Northeast.
CareSpot currently operates more than 40 clinics across Florida. This location will be its first in the St. Petersburg area, operating as part of its joint venture partnership with Orlando Health, which acquired Bayfront Health St. Petersburg in October 2020.
CareSpot Urgent Care | Bayfront Health St. Petersburg offers a variety of urgent care services for illnesses and minor injuries that don't require an emergency room visit. Additionally, the new CareSpot Urgent Care | Bayfront Health St. Petersburg location will provide COVID-19 evaluations and testing. School and sports physicals are also available.
The St. Petersburg location will treat a range of conditions such as strains, sprains, minor cuts, sore throats, and upper respiratory infections.
To provide a full spectrum of care, a broad range of wellness care and occupational health services will also be offered at the new St. Petersburg urgent care center. X-rays, vaccinations, and a variety of lab tests will be available on-site.
While appointments are not required at the CareSpot Urgent Care | Bayfront Health St. Petersburg location, online scheduling and call-ahead options are available for convenience. Visit CareSpot.com for information on the new St. Petersburg urgent care center as well as additional locations throughout the state of Florida.
About CareSpot Urgent Care
CareSpot Urgent Care is now part of FastMed, one of the nation's largest urgent care providers, with nearly 200 clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina and Texas. FastMed provides a broad range of acute/episodic, preventative, and occupational healthcare – in its clinics and via telemedicine – as well as family medicine at select clinics. FastMed is one of the few urgent care providers in the nation that has earned The Joint Commission's coveted Gold Seal of Approval ® for quality, safety and infection control in ambulatory healthcare. For more information, visit http://www.fastmed.com.
About Bayfront Health St. Petersburg
The 480-bed Bayfront Health St. Petersburg was founded in 1910. It was acquired October 1, 2020 by Orlando Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization with $7.6 billion of assets under management. The hospital's areas of clinical excellence include heart and vascular, surgical services, rehabilitation services, neurosciences, maternity care and – as home to the only state-accredited Level Two Adult Trauma Center in the St. Petersburg region – emergency services and trauma care.
Bayfront Health St. Petersburg is integral to the 3,200-bed Orlando Health system which serves the southeastern United States through 15 wholly-owned hospitals and emergency departments; rehabilitation services, cancer and heart institutes, imaging and laboratory services, wound care centers, physician offices for adults and pediatrics, skilled nursing facilities, an in-patient behavioral health facility, home healthcare services in partnership with LHC Group, and urgent care centers in partnership with CareSpot Urgent Care. Nearly 4,200 physicians, representing more than 80 medical specialties and subspecialties have privileges across the system, which employs nearly 22,000 team members.
As a statutory teaching healthcare organization, Orlando Health hosts more than 325 residents and fellows including more than 40 who are enrolled at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg's OB/GYN, Family Medicine, Sports Medicine and Pharmacy programs.
In FY20, Orlando Health served nearly 150,000 inpatients and nearly 3.1 million outpatients. During that same time period, the organization provided approximately $760 million in total value to the communities it serves in the form of charity care, community benefit programs and services, community building activities and more. Additional information can be found at https://www.bayfrontstpete.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
