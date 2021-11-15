JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The newest CareSpot Urgent Care center is now open in the Oakleaf neighborhood of west Jacksonville.
The new clinic is located at 9680 Argyle Forest Blvd, Suite 34, Jacksonville, FL. It joins 16 existing co-branded locations in Greater Jacksonville and serves residents of Oakleaf, Chimney Lakes, and northern Clay County.
CareSpot Urgent Care of Oakleaf is located about a half-mile east of SR 23, along Argyle Forest Boulevard near Merchants Way. It is situated near Walgreens, across from Zaxby's.
CareSpot Urgent Care offers a variety of urgent care services in Greater Jacksonville for illnesses and minor injuries that don't require an emergency room visit.
Additionally, the new CareSpot Urgent Care location in Oakleaf will immediately begin providing COVID-19 evaluations and testing. Flu shots will also be available for patients six months and up.
The Oakleaf location will be able to treat a range of conditions such as strains, sprains, minor cuts, sore throats, and upper respiratory infections.
To provide a full spectrum of care, a broad range of wellness care and occupational health services will also be offered at the new Oakleaf urgent care center. X-rays, vaccinations, and a variety of lab tests will be available on-site.
While appointments are not required at CareSpot Urgent Care locations, online scheduling and call-ahead options are available for convenience. Visit CareSpot.com for information on the new Oakleaf urgent care center as well as additional locations throughout the state of Florida.
About CareSpot Urgent Care
CareSpot Urgent Care is now part of FastMed, one of the nation's largest urgent care providers, with nearly 200 clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, North Carolina and Texas. FastMed provides a broad range of acute/episodic, preventative, and occupational healthcare – in its clinics and via telemedicine – as well as family medicine at select clinics. FastMed is one of the few urgent care providers in the nation that has earned The Joint Commission's coveted Gold Seal of Approval ® for quality, safety and infection control in ambulatory healthcare. For more information, visit fastmed.com.
About Baptist Health
Baptist Health is a faith-based, mission-driven system in Northeast Florida comprised of Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville; Baptist Medical Center Beaches; Baptist Medical Center Nassau; Baptist Medical Center South; Baptist Clay Medical Campus and Wolfson Children's Hospital – the region's only children's hospital. All Baptist Health hospitals, along with Baptist Home Health Care, have achieved Magnet™ status for excellence in patient care. Baptist Health is part of Coastal Community Health, a highly integrated regional hospital network focused on significant initiatives designed to enhance the quality and value of care provided to our contiguous communities. Baptist Health has the area's only dedicated heart hospital; orthopedic institute; women's services; neurological institute, including comprehensive neurosurgical services, a comprehensive stroke center and two primary stroke centers; a Bariatric Center of Excellence; a full range of psychology and psychiatry services; urgent care services; and primary and specialty care physicians' offices throughout Northeast Florida. The Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center is a regional destination for multidisciplinary cancer care which is clinically integrated with the MD Anderson Cancer Center, the internationally renowned cancer treatment and research institution in Houston. For more details, visit baptistjax.com.
