ST. LOUIS, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At a time when Veterinarians are overworked, underappreciated and plagued with compassion fatigue, CareVet launched The Ultimate CarePackage, a suite of innovative DVM benefits aimed at providing doctors with the personal and professional support and security they deserve.
In addition to their industry leading DVM benefits package and highly competitive compensation and signing bonuses, Veterinarians joining CareVet will benefit from industry first programs including student loan support, up to 8 weeks of paid parental leave, adoption assistance, paid time off at its exclusive Carebnb vacation properties, comprehensive EAP with an on-site licensed social worker and much more.
This is all part of CareVet's continuing effort to revolutionize the veterinary industry as it grows its network to more than 100 veterinary hospitals operating in more than 30 states, with more than 1,500 Team Members, 334,000 patients and 210,000 clients.
According to CEO Greg Siwak, "Great medicine starts with great teams, which is why attracting and retaining top talent is one of CareVet's top priorities. We understand that without outstanding Team Members we can't provide the best level of care or serve as many pets in our community. We are constantly striving to lead the industry and improve the standards for all animal health professionals. As a privately held company, we are proud to deliver benefits many companies will not – paid parental leave, adoption assistance, fair compensation, opportunities for development and sharing in our successes are all a part of that."
Co-founder Kent Thornberry, DVM, said in a recent letter to the company, "Building a best-in-class benefits program is a journey, not a destination. We'll never stop innovating ways to invest in you, including your health, support, fulfillment and advancement needs. That is why I am excited to announce our new suite of DVM benefits to be offered over the next few months."
CareVet's 96% DVM retention rate, 12% greater than the industry average, demonstrates its ongoing commitment to listening to its Team Members and supporting their wellbeing, positioning the company as an employer of choice. As part of its expansion efforts, CareVet announced the following new initiatives:
Strong Start Program for New DVMs
- $100,000 Minimum Base Salary: We offer our full-time DVMs a minimum base salary of $100,000 with no negative accrual and production bonuses.
- Signing Bonuses: We provide generous signing bonuses to DVMs in addition to our highly competitive compensation package.
- Student Loan Support: Apply signing bonus dollars pre-tax to student loan debt up to $5,250 per year.
- Child & Dependent Care: Apply signing bonus dollars pre-tax to child and dependent care costs up to $5,000 per year.
- No Upfront Non-Competes: We're so confident DVMs will love working with CareVet, we do not require a non-compete for the first six months after signing.
- Mentorship-Driven Experience: New DVMs will be paired with experienced CareVet Veterinarians with similar areas of expertise and passion.
Whole Person Support
- EAP with On-Staff Social Worker: In addition to CareVet's comprehensive Employee Assistance Program, CareVet has their new Team Member Care Program, giving CareVet DVMs access to an on-staff licensed social worker.
- Company-Paid Short-Term Disability: CareVet's Short-Term Disability plan pays DVMs 60% of weekly wages directly (up to $1,500) in the event they are temporarily disabled and unable to work.
- Company-Paid Life Insurance: CareVet offers DVMs life insurance at 1.5x salary (up to $100,000), boosting a DVM's financial security and giving peace of mind.
Parental Support
- Paid Parental Leave: CareVet DVMs receive up to 8 weeks of fully paid parental leave to ensure they are supported as they become new parents.
- Adoption Assistance: CareVet offers up to $10,000 to assist with the adoption of a child to support our DVMs in growing their family.
Work/Life Balance
- Schedule Flexibility: CareVet offers schedule flexibility with the option to work full-time or part-time, allowing Veterinarians to take control of their schedule.
- Paid Time Off: CareVet encourages our DVMs to take their hard-earned time off. With paid time off, they can rest, relax and recharge knowing their hospital is supported.
- Carebnb: When planning vacation, CareVet DVMs can take advantage of Carebnb – a selection of vacation properties at a variety of relaxing locations.
Community Giveback
- Charity Match: CareVet's charity match program is dedicated to giving back to the communities DVMs call home with donations up to $500 to nonprofit organizations per year per DVM.
- Volunteer Opportunities: CareVet empowers hospitals to give back to their community. CareVet supports DVMs with fundraising, strategic local partnerships, donations and designated volunteer opportunities.
CareVet Veterinarians also benefit from many of the incredible resources offered to all Team Members, from outstanding mental health support to continuing education focused on personal and professional growth. The CareVet Whole Person Approach results in its teams feeling more empowered, allowing them to deliver a superior level of care to patients. These benefits include:
- Living Wage Initiative: CareVet offers industry-leading wages for veterinarian Team Members at $15 an hour, empowering our employees with a strong financial foundation.
- Revenue-Sharing Program: All hospital Team Members participate in our Revenue-Sharing Program, allowing teams to become invested in their work at CareVet at a local level.
- Skills & Development: CareVet Learning Institute encompasses a curriculum of customized learning paths, RACE approved courses and leadership and skill development opportunities.
- State-of-the-Art Facilities: CareVet has committed to investing $75 million to the improvement of its facilities over the next five years.
For more on CareVet's initiatives for attracting and retaining the industry's best Veterinarians, visit carevethealth.com/what-we-offer/veterinarians.
###
About CareVet: CareVet is an industry leading network of veterinary hospitals operating in 30+ states with more than 1,500 Team Members. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Kent Thornberry, a DVM who built and grew two of his own veterinary hospitals before selling them to two separate veterinary practice management groups and Greg Siwak, a highly regarded entrepreneur. Together, they felt there was a better operating model for hospitals anchored in a deep commitment and investment in the teams that service their clients and pets. CareVet is privately held and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and can be visited at CareVetHealth.com and followed on LinkedIn at @CareVet-Health and Facebook at @CareVetHealth.
Media Contact
Craig Kaminer, CareVet, +1 3143633333, craig@kaminer.net
Allie Schweitzer, 314-954-0141, aschweitzer@carevethealth.com
SOURCE CareVet