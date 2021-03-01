NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cargo Facts Consulting (CFC), a leading global consultancy to the air freight and logistics industry, has released a comprehensive COVID-19 Vaccine Airfreight data dashboard.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Airfreight Dashboard allows users to view how much vaccine-related airfreight will be moved across the globe, based on production sites and destinations. Users can also filter by manufacturer to see what has been ordered and on which lanes it will move.
After months of tracking the international production and distribution process for the COVID-19 vaccine, Cargo Facts Consulting has created this dashboard to visualize how this important cargo is moving.
"The potential for a surge in global vaccine movements has created a lot of excitement across the air logistics chain," noted Frederic Horst, Managing Director of Cargo Facts Consulting, adding that "we want to provide the industry with a tool for quantifying this impact."
Users can select a country in the dashboard to display the number of confirmed doses procured by type, the total air weight in metric tonnes that will be required, and the type of air distribution. The data feeding the dashboard is updated weekly to reflect the most recent changes in vaccine orders as well as new production sites that will have an impact upon air distribution.
The granularity of this data is important for cargo and logistics operators to understand the various air flows that will be most impacted. Airports and airlines are able to utilize this information to determine the potential volume of vaccine shipments they could attract through their facilities.
The additional intercontinental and intraregional traffic will amount to around 50,000 tonnes of air cargo spread unevenly across the next two years. In addition, Cargo Facts Consulting has estimated 70,000 airfreight tonnes of domestic air cargo, mostly originating in the United States, Europe and India and, to a lesser extent, China, Brazil and Japan. This includes both vaccine shipment with domestic origin as well as those with an international origin for domestic redistribution.
The air tonnage required by each country was calculated by considering the production sites, confirmed vaccine orders, supplier location, weight of the vaccine and its packaging, and the share of doses to be transported by road versus air.
For a limited time, the COVID-19 Vaccine Airfreight Dashboard is available for access on AirCargoWorld.com. Users are able to interact with the data directly from the Air Cargo World homepage.
For more data and analysis on the airfreight industry visit CargoFactsConsulting.com.
ABOUT CARGO FACTS CONSULTING
Cargo Facts Consulting (CFC) is the premier aviation consulting firm specializing on the air cargo, express, e-commerce and freighter business.
