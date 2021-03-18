DEXTER, Mo., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Belinda Worley offers practical wisdom gained from personal experience in An Autism Journey of Hope ($19.49, paperback, 9781662810640; $9.99, e-book, 9781662810657).
When Worley's daughter was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2 ½, she turned to every possible resource for guidance. Unfortunately, she found most of the advice available to impractical and not all that helpful. Now, with many years of experience under her belt, she hopes to encourage others with her hands-on tips and tricks.
"I wanted my book to be honest, highlighting all of the struggles and questions families have, but celebrating those milestones when achieved big and loud. If a child with autism is in your world, it is my prayer that my autism journey of HOPE is a book that inspires parents and educators for years to come," said Worley.
Belinda Worley is a mother, speech language pathologist, and business owner of Bootheel Pediatric Therapy LLC in southeastern Missouri. She has been in practice since 2000 providing speech and language therapy to children with communication delays. She travels all across the United States as an autism awareness public speaker training educators, teachers, therapists and parents on strategies for working with children with an autism diagnosis.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. An Autism Journey of Hope is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
