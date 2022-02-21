OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The caregiving industry has grown extensively over the last several years, accelerated by the increasing aging population as the first baby boomers turn 75. Even more, the pandemic forced many older adults to remain at home, leading to an increase in the need for qualified in-home care providers. With these factors driving growth, data show that the global market for home care is projected to increase by nearly 70% between 2020 and 2027.
To meet the need, the home care industry continues to advance care solutions and improve the experience for clients and care professionals. Digital disruption is one of the biggest drivers of change in recent years. From leveraging new devices and tools to simplify daily tasks, to using data analytics to match skills with client needs, professional caregivers are more specialized and able to deliver a higher quality care experience for all. Electronic records also help bring more information and consistency to an at-home visit.
Honor Technology's recent acquisition of Home Instead is just one example of how technology can enhance this field, helping to give caregivers more autonomy in scheduling, strengthen relationships with clients and improve outcomes.
"As the industry continues to evolve, it is also ripe for career opportunities – from pursuing franchise ownership to becoming a professional caregiver," said Lakelyn Hogan Eichenberger, Ph.D., gerontologist and caregiver advocate at Home Instead. "Serving in this field and providing high quality, empathetic care in the home to aging adults is an essential societal need and helps to ease the current strain on the healthcare system."
Dependable and compassionate individuals are needed to ensure the mental, emotional and physical health of the world's aging population. And care professionals are excited about what the future holds for the industry.
- "I'm excited about providing the very best care to our clients. Technology streamlines the process of training and makes it easier for caregivers to access information. We are better trained on how certain diagnoses affect our clients and how to help our clients cope and live with their ailments. When technology decreases the time needed to complete a task, caregivers have more time to open their hearts to their clients." – Margaret, San Francisco, CA
- "I am excited for the comfort and support future technology will provide for the aging populations as they continue to outlive previous generations. People are living longer than ever before, so the need for newer innovations are crucial to the adaption of future dilemmas. As technology evolves, we must utilize every tool in the caregiving arsenal as well as proven hands-on applications to provide the best and most efficient support to our clients. After all, it is about supporting and addressing the needs of the individual." – Cody, Fort Smith, AR
- "As the caregiving field grows rapidly, a caregiver has to be on their A game as how to render top-notch services. One way is to read and be informed and continue educating, training and implementing new tools that will better assist our clients." Elayne, Henrico, VA
- "Technology has allowed caregivers to receive up to date information on clients which allows us to improve the client's continuity of care from one day to the next and one caregiver to the next. Caregivers are able to give feedback in real time and communicate it to all others involved. Caregivers and clients both experience the difference in quality of care and job satisfaction by being thoroughly and consistently informed." Lisa, New Braunfels, TX
