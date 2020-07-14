NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the COVID-19 pandemic has required businesses to make temporary changes, some industries face permanent shifts beyond 2020. Home healthcare is one of these industries. Caring People, Inc. is preparing to master these changes by continuously innovating to provide the golden standard of care to seniors. Partnering with over 40 senior living communities, Caring People experiences expansive growth while navigating the shift and supporting communities, clients, and families.
The home care industry is poised to grow to $157 billion by 2022, especially with the virus highlighting the increased level of safety that receiving care at home offers vulnerable seniors. The number of people 65 years of age or older is expected to comprise 23.4 percent of the population by 2034, causing a surge in demand for home care services. In the short term, home healthcare has emerged as a solution to overburdened hospitals and nursing homes, reducing hospitalization, and imminent risk of seniors contracting COVID-19.
The pressure placed on the healthcare system by the COVID-19 pandemic has had widespread effects. The reduction in community-based and hospital services, and the reassignment of some healthcare providers to patients diagnosed with the virus, has taken its toll on the services available to seniors. While senior living communities are feeling this burden, Caring People's healthcare staffing services have helped bridge the gap for care availability during the pandemic. Being able to provide a full-service line of highest-level care while allowing seniors to remain at home, aging in place with dignity, have always been hallmarks of Caring People's mission and passion, now more than ever.
Adding to the importance of home care during this time is the speed at which COVID-19 can spread through a long-term care facility. In the absence of a vaccine, the best protective measure seniors can take at this time is to avoid places where they could be exposed. This increases the probability that seniors and their families will seek home care. The increased demand for home care is inevitable. Companies that provide these services should already be preparing for an upswing in business.
The steadily growing adoption of telemedicine is another factor contributing to a future in which most seniors receive care at home. Telemedicine platforms are becoming more innovative, intuitive, and revolutionary by the day, from incorporating advanced medical devices to ensure an accurate diagnosis to being able to request home care for a loved one at the touch of a button with apps like Caring On Demand. Platforms like these have made receiving certain types of healthcare at home vastly more accessible to seniors. Telemedicine will be predominant not only during the remainder of the pandemic but for years to come.
Caring People has been successfully navigating the ever-changing demands of the healthcare landscape during the pandemic. The family-owned and operated senior care agency has served more than 25,000 clients over the last two decades. Caring People's service line includes a vast array of care-based services and several types of skilled professionals that deliver care with the highest degree of compassion, understanding, and commitment. The agency specializes in providing hourly assistance, care around the clock, respite relief, care following hospital discharges, and post-surgical care for seniors.
"Our agency has been pivoting to navigate industry shifts since it was founded in the 1990s. While the current situation is certainly the most intense we have faced, it does not weaken our resolve to innovate as the situation calls in order to continue giving seniors world-class care," said Steven East, CEO of Caring People.
