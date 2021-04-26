CINCINNATI, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions, the leading national franchise operation specializing in senior relocation and transition services, posts a goal-shattering Q1 franchise sales performance, defying the pandemic odds.
Caring Transitions surpassed its first quarter franchise development target by 50 percent — adding 15 new franchise locations into the organization. The incredible growth brings the current number of franchise territories to 234. With more than 20 additional signed agreements in progress, the brand forecasts it will award at least 60 new franchise territories by the end of the year.
"Part of our tremendous growth can be traced back to the uncertainty of the pandemic. More people are deciding to go into business for themselves and take complete control over their financial future," says Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "And more importantly, people want to invest in a healthy recession-resistant business, and that is exactly what Caring Transitions offers."
Proof of Caring Transitions' strength and position in the industry can be found in the blockbuster sales revenues from franchise owners, which are up double digits year-over-year. CTBIDS, Caring Transitions' national online estate sale and auction site, also posted an unprecedented 300 percent increase in revenue in the same period.
Despite stay-at-home measures, consumers still needed to move and required assistance finding space for all their belongings in their new homes. In fact, Caring Transitions was considered an essential business during pandemic. That designation along with the CTBIDS platform allowed franchise owners to continue to operate their businesses and support their clients in liquidating unique and everyday treasures.
"During the height of the coronavirus crisis, resale businesses, physical estate sales and auctions were shut down. Customers flocked to online platforms. The Caring Transitions team had the foresight to develop an online platform long before the pandemic, and the planning paid off with unprecedented success for our franchisees," adds Fabik.
The unique business model of Caring Transitions offers entrepreneurs a morally fulfilling way to generate income thanks to the intersection of several critical revenue streams.
Core Clientele - Caring Transitions assists seniors who are downsizing into a smaller home or moving into a senior care facility as well as adult children managing a parents' transition or who has sadly passed away. This includes sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property.
Real Estate Market - With the help of Caring Transitions, seniors and their families can take advantage of the record-breaking demand for housing. While getting a senior's house cleared out and ready for sale could take them months to do on their own, Caring Transitions can complete the process in two weeks or less — allowing the homeowner to enter the market faster and expedite the sale of the home.
Senior living facilities - In addition to helping seniors move out of homes, Caring Transitions can also help senior living facilities manage occupancy by getting people moved in a safe and timely manner. They can also help get belongings removed from the facilities when clients pass away.
Collectors/Estate Sale Enthusiasts – The CTBIDS online estate sale and auction site attracts an even wider customer base outside the senior market. People have a natural propensity to collect which drives purchases of collectible goods like art, jewelry, sports memorabilia, and toys. CTBIDS gives collectors an ever-evolving space to find unique treasures put up for auction on behalf of our senior clients and their families.
The Caring Transitions customer base will continue to grow. It is estimated that more than 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the United States, allowing Caring Transitions to continue to grow by rapidly and offer its unique resources to seniors and their loved ones.
About Caring Transitions
Founded in 2006, Caring Transitions is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States, all owned and operated by certified relocation and transition specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions.
This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.
About Strategic Franchising
Strategic Franchising Systems is a group of privately held franchise organizations that offer low-cost, home-based and proven franchise models to individuals seeking entrepreneurial opportunities. All of the Strategic Franchising brands provide highly effective marketing, training support and technology systems that provide franchise owners with high potential for significant income and profits.
Strategic Franchising Systems consists of Caring Transitions, Fresh Coat Painters, The Growth Coach, Pet Wants and TruBlue Total House Care. Our brands are recognized internationally and nationally by Entrepreneur magazine, Franchise Times, and other publications as the #1 Franchise in their respective industry. Combined, these systems currently have over 600 locations nationally and internationally.
Strategic Franchising Systems was founded by Gary Green, who is known for being one of today's most successful founders in franchising. "We're passionate about franchising because it helps motivated, hard-working people achieve business ownership without the headaches, stress and risk of starting their own businesses from scratch," Green said.
For more information, please contact Chelsea Penzone, Vice President of Brand Management, at 513.334.1436 or email cpenzone@strategicfranchising.com.
