CINCINNATI, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caring Transitions, a company specializing in senior relocation and transition services, added 31 new franchise locations and saw record-breaking revenue in 2020. Armed with the success of the year, the team is excited about what could be an even stronger 2021!
Caring Transitions is a solutions-oriented company that works to make it easier for aging adults to downsize or to move into senior care facilities. The Caring Transitions experts are there every step of the way to help with packing, transporting family treasures and selling items that will no longer fit into the smaller space.
Caring Transitions also offers access to its online auction site, CTBIDS, which acts as a virtual estate sale. CTBIDS saw its sales grow 300 percent in 2020 as many people were forced to stay home without the ability to hold traditional estate sales.
"2020 included a pandemic and an economic recession, but that didn't stop people from aging and transitioning to a new chapter of life," said Ray Fabik, President of Caring Transitions. "What we do is important, and I am thrilled we are growing and will be able to help so many more families complete what can be a stressful and big life step."
With more than 11,000 baby boomers reaching retirement age every day, the need for senior care services is at an all-time high, and Caring Transitions is ready to offer its unique resources to seniors and their loved ones.
"Seniors are really a forgotten group in our society," said Fabik. "We aren't just helping a grandmother move a dining room table; we are helping move 50 years of memories."
Caring Transitions, which is part of the Strategic Franchising family, is eager to execute its plan for 2021, which includes improving its pandemic-resistant strategies, continuing to make CTBIDS more efficient, and adding to an enthusiastic peer network of more than 244 owners.
About Caring Transitions
Founded in 2006, Caring Transitions is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by certified relocation and transition specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions.
This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com.
About Strategic Franchising
Strategic Franchising Systems is a group of privately held franchise organizations that offer low-cost, home-based and proven franchise models to individuals seeking entrepreneurial opportunities. All of the Strategic Franchising brands provide highly effective marketing, training support and technology systems that provide franchise owners with high potential for significant income and profits.
Our companies include Caring Transitions, Fresh Coat, The Growth Coach, Pet Wants and TruBlue Total House Care. Our brands are recognized internationally and nationally by Entrepreneur magazine, Franchise Times, and other publications as the #1 Franchise in their respective industry. Combined, these systems currently have over 600 locations nationally and internationally.
Strategic Franchising Systems was founded by Gary Green, who is known for being one of today's most successful founders in franchising. "We're passionate about franchising because it helps motivated, hard-working people achieve business ownership without the headaches, stress and risk of starting their own businesses from scratch," Green said.
