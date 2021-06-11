NEW YORK, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving hosted their 25th annual Forget-Me-Not Gala virtually for the second year on Monday June 7th, raising over 1 million dollars in support of Alzheimer's caregivers.
Hundreds of supporters tuned in from far and wide to support the initiative. Attendees were treated to special appearances from actors David Hyde Pierce and Lucy Liu, media mavens Nina Garcia and Cristina Cuomo, comedian Seth Herzog, social entrepreneur Claudia Romo Edelman, and local news personality and Emcee for the evening, Bill Ritter.
John Moore, Chairman and CEO of Astria Assisted Living, received CaringKind's 2021 Corporate Leadership award for outstanding dedication to supporting families affected by dementia. Mr. Moore received a hand-drawn portrait created and donated by artist Nicole Alger.
Attendees were treated to a roundtable discussion on the importance of social engagement, human and self-care for caregivers, moderated by Dr. Max Gomez, CBS-2 Medical Reporter.
The Forget-Me-Not Gala is a way for CaringKind to continue to raise funds to support the myriad of programs offered. Funds were raised through donations, tickets and auction items which included Knicks Tickets, Giants Tickets, and a catered dinner for eight including wine, and salon visit.
About CaringKind
CaringKind* is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. They believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.
*Formerly Known As Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.
About Eleonora Tornatore, CEO
Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh spent almost 14 years at a premier assisted living community as the executive director. More recently Mrs. Tornatore-Mikesh was the CEO of the Alzheimer's Association's Connecticut Chapter. During her tenure of 7 years at the Association she more than doubled revenue and implemented statewide dementia training in over 140 facilities. She created a state-wide early-stage group and secured funding for the state. Mrs. Tornatore-Mikesh also served as chairperson for the Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA) where she created a statewide curriculum for an Executive Director course. She served as a representative for the Connecticut Assisted Living Association (CALA) for seven years on a Department of Public Health committee revising regulations for assisted living and the Institute of Senior Living Education. For the last fifteen months she has been a senior executive for an Assisted Living on the Upper East Side, charged with program development. She is currently the President and CEO of CaringKind, the Heart of Alzheimer's Caregiving. She returns to CaringKind having served as an intern under Jed Levine 25 years ago.
About Atria Senior Living
Atria Senior Living is a leading operator of independent living, assisted living, supportive living, and memory care communities in more than 200 locations in 28 states and seven Canadian provinces. We are the residence of choice for more than 20,000 seniors, and the workplace of choice for more than 12,000 employees. We create vibrant communities where older adults can thrive and participate, know that their contributions are valued, and enjoy access to opportunities and support that help them keep making a positive difference in our world. For more information about Atria, visit AtriaSeniorLiving.com or follow them on Facebook or Twitter. For career opportunities and more information about working for Atria, visit AtriaCareers.com.
About John Moore, Chairman, and CEO
John Moore is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atria Senior Living, a leading operator of more than 200 independent living, assisted living, supportive living, and memory care communities in 28 U.S. states and 7 Canadian provinces. John has served on the board of Atria and its predecessor's boards since 1999, and as Chief Executive Officer for Atria and its predecessor since 2003. Prior to joining Atria in 1998, John worked as Managing Director of Lazard Alternative Investors and a Managing Principal and Chief Financial Officer of Lazard Real Estate Partners (LREP) in New York. He also worked as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of World Financial Properties, a private New York City-based office property owner/operator and a predecessor to the public company Brookfield Financial Properties Corporation. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. He is also a member of the Argentum Board of Directors and previously served as the Chairman of the Board of the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care.
