NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving will be hosting their 33rd annual CaringKind Alzheimer's walk on September 26th at the Coney Island Boardwalk and on October 10th at Central Park's Naumburg Bandshell.
The purpose of the Walk is to raise awareness around the importance of caregiving support and to raise funds for the myriad programs offered through CaringKind to support caregivers and their families.
This year, the event honors prominent philanthropist Susan Patricof who passed in January of 2021 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease 12 years ago. The wife of renowned Alan Patricof, one of the founding fathers of venture capital, the two were described as an 'indomitable pair' and worked side by side on countless causes. Mr. Patricof found solace and support in CaringKind, utilizing their programs and systems as a caregiver himself.
CaringKind's support groups are led by trained facilitators and provide caregivers the opportunity to discuss the many challenges of caring for a family member with Alzheimer's and related dementias, with other who understand. Their goal is to provide a safe setting which promote mutual support, both practical and emotional, throughout the course of the disease.
"I am honored that this year's Alzheimer's Walk by CaringKind, the Heart of Alzheimer's Caregiving, will be held in my wife, Susan's name. She loved New York City and was devoted to and supported many of its most important organizations. I know from personal experience the value of having support groups. A regular check-in with other caregivers is critical to a person's mental and emotional health. CaringKind does that better than anyone." said Alan Patricof.
The Manhattan Walk will feature television and Broadway star David Hyde Pierce, and exciting performances from the Unforgettables, an acapella group made up of those with Alzheimer's and their caregivers, and Blue Angels drumline. The drumline will lead the walkers to the start and celebrate Walkers at the finish line.
Attendees (both virtually and in person) are encouraged to share memories and photos of loved ones to be incorporated into the CaringKind Memory Wall, a physical manifestation of the love, remembrance, promise, and hope the Walk represents.
As of August 18, sponsors for the event include Micro Essential Labs, 305 West End, First Republic Bank, Inspir, Grimaldi & Yeung, UFT, Columbia App Study, Insperity, Eisai, The Hirsh Family, Pitta & Baione LLP, Greycroft, and Apax Foundation.
CaringKind's mission is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. In particular, the support They achieve their mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their family, and professional caregivers, increasing public awareness, collaborating with research centers, and informing public policy through advocacy.
In 2021, CaringKind has answered 6,100 helpline calls, initiated 1,000 social work consultations, enrolled 31,500 people in their Wanderer's Safety program, and hosted 83 different support groups facilitated by a trained leader both virtually and in person.
About CaringKind
CaringKind* is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline (646) 744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. They believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.
*Formerly Known as Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter.
