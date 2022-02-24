NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, President and CEO of CaringKind, New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, has been named on the City & State New York's 2022 Health Care Power 100, for the second year in a row.
City & State New York's Health Care Power 100 highlights the public health officials, hospital executives, labor leaders, activists and other influential figures that have shaped New York's response to the pandemic – and other pressing health care matters – over the past year.
Eleonora was featured on the power list for her dedication to "helping support both people suffering from dementia and their caregivers."
"I am honored to be included on the Health Care Power 100 list with healthcare advocates and leaders who I am inspired by," said Eleonora. "Thank you, City & State New York for recognizing the continued work our team at CaringKind has accomplished. We are dedicated and passionate about providing support, tools and training to families affected by Alzheimer's and dementia."
"Eleonora has made an incredible mark in a short amount of time because she thoroughly understands the space," said CaringKind's Co-Chair Betsy Billard. "Her incredible compassion, extensive experience, and innovative ways to expand CaringKind's programs, make her a successful captain, providing the best services for our clients."
"It is an honor for City & State New York to recognize once again CaringKind's contributions to New York," said Caring Kind's Co-Chair Jeffrey Jones. "Eleonora has been instrumental in guiding our organization in the face of incomprehensible challenges and yet, with a smile and seeming ease that belies immensely hard work, achieving great outcomes for our communities."
For more information visit http://www.caringkindnyc.org
About CaringKind
CaringKind is New York City's leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving. With over 40 years of experience, CaringKind works directly with their community partners to develop the information, tools, and training to support individuals and families affected by dementia. They offer a CaringKind Helpline 646-744-2900 run by professional staff; individual and family counseling sessions with licensed social workers; a vast network of support groups; education seminars and training programs; early-stage services and a wanderer's safety program. They believe in the power of caregiving and seek a world where everyone dealing with dementia has the support they need when they need it.
