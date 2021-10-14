NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many may not know that each year an estimated 284,200 people are diagnosed with breast cancer. To help family and friends combat this disease, Chevrolet and Carl Black of Nashville will support the American Cancer Society® Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® program for the 11th year in a row. Residents in the Nashville area can join in the fight against breast cancer at Carl Black of Nashville.
The American Cancer Society® Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® program is an initiative that promotes regular screenings and early detection for breast cancer and works to raise funds that go toward finding a cure. The program raised more than $1.2 million last year and has raised more than $15 million since its inception. Funds are raised in many ways, including breast cancer awareness 5Ks in many communities, the sale of merchandise and partnerships with companies like Chevrolet.
Nashville-area residents may want to know how they can contribute and Carl Black of Nashville is here to help. Chevrolet owners can take a photo with their Chevy car, truck or SUV at home, on the road or at the dealership and post it on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok with #WeDriveFor. For each post in October 2021 with #WeDriveFor, Chevrolet will donate $5 to the American Cancer Society® until the donations reach $110,000. Chevrolet will also match all donations up to $110,000 that are made to the American Cancer Society® this month.
Individuals who would like to learn more about how they can contribute to and join in the fight against breast cancer at Carl Black of Nashville can visit the dealership online at http://www.carlblackchevy.com. Those who prefer a more personal interaction can contact the dealership team directly by calling 888-509-5199 or by visiting the showroom at 535 Murfeesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37210.
