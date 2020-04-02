KILLEEN, Texas, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carlson Law Firm is currently representing clients in individual claims against the makers of Zantac on behalf of those suffering from cancer. The firm's clients sought legal representation after seeing news coverage about Zantac's potential link to cancer. The clients allege that drug manufacturers failed to notify them that the drug was tainted with n-Nitrosoimethylamine (NDMA), a potential human carcinogen.
The Carlson Law Firm has a team in place ready to assist individuals who used Zantac and were diagnosed with one of the following cancers:
- Stomach Cancer
- Liver Cancer
- Bladder Cancer
- Small Intestine Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Pancreatic Cancer
- Esophageal Cancer
- Kidney Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
- Leukemia
- NHL (Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma)
- Multiple Myeloma
In a press release dated April 1, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it is requesting manufacturers to withdraw all prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) ranitidine drugs, such as Zantac from the market immediately. According to the release, it is the agency's final step in its ongoing investigation of a ranitidine NDMA contaminant.
Zantac, and its active ingredient ranitidine, were among the best-selling drugs in the world. The drug was available as an over-the-counter medication, as well as a stronger version available by prescription. In its release, the FDA noted that the NDMA impurity in some products increases over time when the drug is stored at higher than room temperature. Thousands of people have taken ranitidine products for years to address heartburn and other stomach conditions. Unfortunately, sustained exposure to NDMA increases the risk of developing cancer.
