- New parallel cohort will broaden evaluation of MCY-M11 in patients through inclusion of a preconditioning regimen and multiple dosing cycles - Clinicians at Massachusetts General Hospital and Hackensack University Medical Center will join those at National Cancer Institute and Washington University at St. Louis to evaluate MCY-M11 in the ongoing Phase I clinical trial - To date, ongoing first-in-human study has demonstrated promising tolerability of MCY-M11 and feasibility of rapid, one-day autologous manufacturing