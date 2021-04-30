NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its commitment to elevate the human experience in healthcare, The Beryl Institute announces the recipient of the Wendy Leebov Championing Experience Award. This annual award recognizes and honors an individual who has made an outstanding contribution to the field of patient experience and fostered human connections in healthcare.
This year's recipient, Carol Santalucia, was presented the award today during The Institute's ELEVATE PX event. Santalucia has spent her career as a seasoned healthcare leader with a passion for and commitment to enhancing the patient experience. During a 28-year career at Cleveland Clinic, Carol held various service excellence and leadership roles, including the formation of Cleveland Clinic's Service Excellence Department and creation of the Communicate with H.E.A.R.T.® Program. Later, she founded a consulting practice dedicated to improving experience for patients, families and staff. Today, she continues to focus on empathetic communication for patients and their families. She is a true leader in the patient experience movement and embodies an unwavering commitment to elevating the human experience in healthcare.
"Carol Santalucia represents all that is good and true about those who champion the human experience in healthcare. Her impact is clear, her generosity is boundless and her contributions will influence this work for years to come," said Jason Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO of The Beryl Institute. "She has been a vital mentor and supporter of the Institute from our inception and has been a true partner in ensuring the history of our movement is reflected in the actions we take today. Carol's contributions will long influence our work and ensure that a focus on empathy, communication and the experience we provide at the heart of healthcare will always be a primary focus in all we do. It is truly an honor to recognize Carol with this award for all she has taught us and for all she has given."
Award nominees come from all parts of the healthcare ecosystem including patients, family members or care-partners, healthcare professionals, clinicians, innovators and others. The primary identifying factor among all those considered for this award is a clear and tangible effort to champion experience and a desire to instill real impact and lasting results.
To learn more, visit: https://www.theberylinstitute.org/WendyLeebovChampioningExperienceAward
About The Beryl Institute:
The Beryl Institute is a global community of over 55,000 healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.
Media Contact
Emily Solinger, The Beryl Institute, 866-488-2379, emily.solinger@theberylinstitute.org
SOURCE The Beryl Institute