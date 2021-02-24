CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center announces the addition of three board-certified physicians and a registered dietician to its growing practice. The Charlotte area's largest asthma and allergy group also is opening its newest location, in Matthews, on April 1. This expansion brings the group's regional presence to 14 locations.
Joining Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center are Drs. Jennifer L. Caicedo, Vandana K. Patel, and
Douglas T. Johnston. Raquel Durban joins the practice as its first Registered Dietician. All of these providers have practiced in the Charlotte area most recently.
The new Matthews location will be located at 855 Sam Newell Road, Suite 206, between Pineville-Matthews Road (Hwy. 51) and Independence Boulevard (Hwy. 74).
"We are excited to bring each of these new colleagues into the Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center family," says Dr. J. Gray Norris, President. "The new Matthews location continues our expansion and offers our patients yet another convenient location for treatment. Since our beginning in 1952, we've grown steadily, always with the intention of providing high-quality care as well as convenience for our patients."
Details about the new providers and the Matthews location are available on the Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center website, http://www.carolinaasthma.com. Patients who wish to make an appointment at any location may call the appointment line, 704-372-7900. Likewise, referring physician offices may contact Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center though the referral/physician priority line, 704-998-0965.
About Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center
Serving the Charlotte area since 1952, Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center is the area's oldest and largest asthma and allergy practice made up entirely of board-certified physicians. The practice has 19 physicians, four Physician Assistants, four Nurse Practitioners, and a Registered Dietician, in 14 locations across the metro area. Delivering patient-focused care to all ages, Carolina Asthma & Allergy Center is committed to educating the patient and caregiver, improving quality of life, and maintaining a high standard of expertise and care. Areas of specialty include rhinitis, environmental allergy, food allergy, drug allergy, venom allergy, hay fever, asthma, eczema, contact dermatitis, latex sensitivity, immunodeficiency, chronic cough, vocal cord dysfunction, COPD, OIT, anaphylaxis, GERD, eosinophilic esophagitis, gluten sensitivity, and more. CAAC helps patients Breathe, Live and ultimately Thrive by effectively treating and often curing allergy and asthma challenges. For more information, go to http://www.carolinaasthma.com.
