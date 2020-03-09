HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolina Hemp Hut, North Carolina's largest single-store provider of hemp and cannabinoid products, is pleased to announce it has been named "New Member Business of the Year" by the Hillsborough/Orange County NC Chamber of Commerce.
On Friday, February 21, Carolina Hemp Hut, Inc. was recognized at the Hillsborough/Orange County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Gala, where the Chamber awarded exceptional businesses and leaders for their achievements in the business community.
"We are absolutely thrilled that our hard work in the Orange County community is being recognized" said Mary Lopez Carter, General Manager of the blossoming enterprise in Hillsborough. "We've been dedicated to helping residents of North Carolina and beyond with natural options in health improvement. Ever since I discovered possible benefits of hemp to help my husband, David, boost his health to fight off his recurring cancer, I've been seeking new ways to help others with similar battles. I'm glad that our community has embraced our business so wonderfully when others are still so skeptical about natural options for health."
"We are honored to receive the recognition for our work in the community," said Richard Sniffen, a Consultant on staff at Carolina Hemp Hut.
Mary Lopez Carter founded Hemp Oil Rockstar in early 2018 after she did copious research into products which would help her husband, David Carter, fight cancer (he had a malignant intracranial tumor). She discovered the promising impact of CBD on people's health. Mary soon rented her first retail space at the Streets at Southpoint mall in Durham, NC to establish a new location to help people of the community with better health options. On October 19, 2018, Mary and her team opened Carolina Hemp Hut in the mall. The clear success of this mall location led Mary and the team to build out a much larger Carolina Hemp Hut store in Hillsborough.
Presently, Carolina Hemp Hut, employs 5 people at its Hillsborough, NC, headquarters. The entire team at this location handles in bound calls from their nationally accessible website, retail sales, community support and a marketing department. Mary Carter's continued support of Hillsborough and Orange County, NC charitable causes and community events has continued to elevate the mission of natural health options with hemp for the Carolina Hemp Hut team.
For more information about Carolina Hemp Hut, visit their website, CarolinaHempHut.com.
