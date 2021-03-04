For the sixth year in a row, CarolinaEast Medical Center has been named one of the top best hospitals in the state by Business North Carolina magazine in their annual "Best Hospitals" issue released in March. The 2021 ranking lands CarolinaEast tied for sixth. At 350 beds, CarolinaEast Medical Center is the smallest of the hospitals in the 10 highest-ranking on the list and the only hospital east of the Triangle.