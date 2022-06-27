Copley Equity Partners and PennantPark Investment Advisers lead strategic growth investment in Cartessa Aesthetics
MELVILLE, N.Y., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cartessa Aesthetics, a leading Aesthetic Device supplier in North America, announces significant investments from Copley Equity Partners, a leading private equity sponsor, and PennantPark Investment Advisers, a leading middle-market direct lender. With the financial backing and strategic support from these elite investment firms, the company is well-positioned to continue the growth trajectory of the past five years. Founded in 2017 to overcome the shortcomings of legacy aesthetics OEMs, Cartessa has built a reputation for differentiated technology, customer support and industry expertise.
Cartessa's business model puts them at the intersection of leading global manufacturers and North American aesthetic providers. "Over the last several years, Cartessa has developed into a clear leader within aesthetics and Copley is excited to partner with the Cartessa Team to support continued growth." said Peter Trovato, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Copley Equity Partners. "Cartessa's differentiated model has delivered tremendous value for both customers and device suppliers, making Cartessa a growing, and highly trusted, name in the aesthetics sector."
Copley Equity Partners, is a Boston-based private investment firm, that focuses on partnering with founder-owned, lower middle-market, companies. As a minority partner, Copley will bring their proven track record of assisting similar companies scale. "We couldn't be more pleased to have the strength of our business validated by these two exceptional companies. There is no doubt we will benefit tremendously by having these dynamic and experienced professionals as a resource as we forge ahead with our ambitious growth plans" says Gabe Lubin, Cartessa Aesthetics Founder and CEO.
Steven Winograd, Partner at PennantPark, also involved in the capital raise, shares Trovato's sentiments; "Cartessa has a proven track record of delivering high quality and affordable devices in a large and growing aesthetics market. We believe there is significant opportunity to further expand Cartessa's platform and we look forward to partnering with Copley and the company's management team to help support their strategic growth."
In only five years, Cartessa has risen to become one of the top companies in the North America – with exclusive relationships across leading global manufacturers and a product portfolio that spans categories and configurations. With the new infusion of funds, Cartessa will continue to introduce breakthrough technologies and invest in the customer-centric model that has set them apart.
About Cartessa:
Cartessa Aesthetics is a leading North American aesthetic company focused on cutting-edge technology and industry leading customer support. Because of their established relationships with top global manufacturers, Cartessa is able to curate a product portfolio that offers true competitive advantages for practices and patients across aesthetic categories. Customers benefit from expertly vetted devices as well a holistic support model that spans marketing, practice development, service and more. https://www.cartessaaesthetics.com/
About Copley Equity Partners:
Established in 2012, Copley makes investments in privately held, lower-middle market, companies. Copley invests out of an evergreen, single family office, capital base. Copley invests across a broad range of sectors and is comfortable holding both majority and minority ownership positions. Post investment, Copley works closely with portfolio company management teams on key strategic initiatives and business development opportunities. Copley maintains offices in Boston and Denver. https://www.copleyequity.com/
About PennantPark Investment Advisers:
PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle-market credit platform, managing $6 billion of investable capital. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle-market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, and Los Angeles. https:http://www.pennantpark.com
