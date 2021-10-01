ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The world's largest annual safety event will continue a century-old tradition of educating and connecting workplace safety and health professionals. This week-long event combines virtual, live, online-only videos, in-person sessions, new product showcases, sponsorship opportunities, and networking meetings to educate and empower safety professionals to stay at the forefront of the ever-changing landscape of workplace safety. Cary Usrey, VP of Operations at SafetyStratus, Inc. will be presenting over three days.
SESSION NUMBER 5
SPEAKER: Cary Usrey (VP of Operations, SafetyStratus) co-presenting with Todd Hohn (VP EHS&T, ONE Gas)
TITLE: "Using Data and Human & Organizational Performance to Prevent Significant Injuries and Fatalities"
DATE: 10/11/2021 @ 1 PM
SESSION NUMBER 70
SPEAKER: Cary Usrey (VP of Operations, SafetyStratus) co-presenting with David Murphy (VP of Safety, Pepper Construction)
TITLE: "A Data-Driven Methodology for Contractor Safety Management"
DATE: 10/12/2021 @ 4:30 PM
SESSION NUMBER 81
SPEAKER: Cary Usrey (VP of Operations, SafetyStratus)
TITLE: "Improving the Quality of Your Inspection and Observation Process"
DATE: 10/13/2021 @ 10 AM
"Learning should be a lifelong process," believes Cary Usrey. "Over my long career, I have embraced continuous learning. EHS Conferences, such as the National Safety Council Congress, provide unique opportunities to hear from experts about a variety of interesting topics." In a time of rampant polarization, the unifying pursuit of increased safety in the workplace empowers us all. Cary Usrey recognizes this, asserting, "I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to the industry as well, as a show of appreciation for those who have shared their ideas with me. I am proud to co-present with outstanding pillars of the EHS community."
2021 NSC Safety Congress and Expo unites professionals from major industries, private sector, consulting, government, and education for an exciting event exploring the demands of increasing environmental challenges and providing technological solutions and services to stay ahead in the safety industry. Experts share knowledge to advance the industry, environmental companies showcase their products, services, and solutions, and workplace health and safety professionals are motivated and connected with resources to build a more sustainable world.
2021 Safety Congress and Expo underpins the NSC's strategy of working together to improve the tools for building safety in the workplace.
About Cary Usrey
Cary Usrey is the Vice President of Operations for SafetyStratus, Inc. Cary began his career in the U.S. Navy's nuclear power program before moving to the public sector as an environmental, health, and safety manager in the utility industry. He has transitioned into the construction sector as a safety director and filled the role of manager of professional services at a safety software company. With thirty years of experience in safety, he is often offered the opportunity to share his knowledge with professionals in the field. Cary will be hosting sessions at the 2021 NSC Safety Congress and Expo.
About the National Safety Council
For the past hundred years, the NSC has been America's leading nonprofit safety advocate. The NSC provides safety training, connects safety professionals, and employs research and data to create and promote safety education in and out of the workplace.
For more information on the National Safety Council visit: http://www.nsc.org
For more information about the Safety Congress and Expo visit: http://www.congress.nsc.org
For more information on this event's EHS management plan visit: http://www.nsc.org
About SafetyStratus
SafetyStratus is designed by EHS professionals for EHS professionals. Our multi-level technology platform brings user-friendly, practical innovation to Environmental, Health, and Safety management in Academia, Healthcare, Construction, and Manufacturing. We aim to save lives and the environment by successfully integrating knowledgeable people, sustainable processes, and transformative technology. SafetyStratus has headquarters located in Plano, TX with an employee base of industry experts and leaders, spanning the globe. We offer 24/7 coverage from our ROI-focused services team equipped with digitally transformative technology applications for clientele support.
For more information visit https://www.safetystratus.com/.
