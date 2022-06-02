In this free webinar, learn about outsourcing pharmacovigilance while maintaining control and visibility. Attendees will gain insights about the challenges and strategies to strengthen collaboration between sponsors and partners. Attendees will learn best practices for improving oversight and operational effectiveness. The featured speakers will discuss key reports and metrics to support alignment, as well as the ways modern technology is transforming pharmacovigilance.
TORONTO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When seamlessly collaborating with partners on the same cloud-based safety solution, sponsors have real-time visibility and control while driving more efficient and faster processes. Easily scaling with more studies or data, modern pharmacovigilance (PV) applications are intuitive and designed for teams to work together globally.
Sponsors and CROs / service providers often have separate safety systems, or for smaller biotechs / pharmas, only use the partner's solution. With limited to no direct system access for external users, there is significant overhead to support oversight, audits and inspections. Safety application owners must frequently generate reports and send them to all parties for visibility, with reporting delays potentially impacting decision-making and proactive action. By reducing manual overhead for outsourcing processes, PV teams can better scale the increasing number of adverse events, data sources and regulatory requirements.
Cloud technologies provide transparency for all stakeholders and simplify safety processes. Sponsors and CROs / service providers can easily and securely access or share information, participate in PV activities and track tasks. With greater visibility and scalability, sponsors and partners can build trust and easily establish a successful and efficient working relationship.
Join this webinar to learn more about outsourcing pharmacovigilance while maintaining control and visibility.
Join Louise Winter, Manager Safety Services, NAMSA; Janelle Ibsen, Director, Patient Safety and Pharmacovigilance, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy; and Kelly Traverso, VP Vault Strategy, North America, Veeva Systems, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Case Study: Maintaining Control and Visibility When Outsourcing Pharmacovigilance.
