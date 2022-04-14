Legal case management software company CASEpeer has announced an integration with Records On Time, a medical records retrieval service for law firms. The integration provides a fast and seamless way for attorneys and staff to request and receive clients' medical records without leaving their practice management platform.
IRVINE, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Legal case management software company CASEpeer has announced an integration with Records On Time, a medical records retrieval service for law firms. The integration provides a fast and seamless way for attorneys and staff to request and receive clients' medical records without leaving their practice management platform.
"Records retrieval is a painful and time consuming process for personal injury law firms. For each client, paralegals and legal assistants must gather health provider records and billing for the related medical treatment," says Gabriela Cubeiro, CASEpeer Co-Founder and CEO. "I'm seeing more law firms interested in using services like Records on Time than ever before. Our new integration with their robust platform delivers an unparalleled user experience, which is what we strive for with integration partners."
The integration between CASEpeer and Records On Time allows law firms to send a client's HIPAA authorization, submit records and billing requests, and exchange messages and updates on pending requests. Completed requests are automatically uploaded to the case, along with the related cost.
Records on Time is committed to providing fast and reliable records retrieval. The company was founded by Attorney Rob Levine, CEO of the law firm Rob Levine & Associates. After evaluating options for his own firm, Levine saw a need for a better records retrieval service. Records on Time is known for their deep integrations with legal practice management softwares, understanding that this is the best experience for law firms.
"We are very excited to be launching the integration and partnership with CASEpeer. Law firms on the CASEpeer platform will be able to order medical records seamlessly from Records On Time without ever having to leave their system. The team at CASEpeer has been amazing to work with and has built a fully comprehensive and technologically advanced case management system," says Rob Levine, Founder and CEO of Records On Time and Founding Attorney at Rob Levine & Associates.
By partnering with Records On Time, CASEpeer is looking to provide law firms with more opportunities to streamline the record and billing retrieval process. Services like these allow law firms to free up their paralegals and legal assistants to focus on improving client experience and outcomes.
The integration is available to customers of both platforms today.
CASEpeer is the leading practice management solution built for personal injury law firms. Designed with input from attorneys nationwide, CASEpeer offers industry-leading best practices and support. Since 2016, the company has focused on providing plaintiff law firms with visibility across operations, from case management and calendaring to employee performance, pipelines, and profitability.
Records On Time is a next generation medical record retrieval company. The proprietary platform seamlessly integrates with leading legal practice management systems, providing attorneys and staff with a streamlined record retrieval experience. Records On Time is a premier record retrieval system, designed to save law firms time and money.
