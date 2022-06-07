Donors Can Win a $7,500 Diamond Pendant While Helping People Impacted by Cancer*
CANTON, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cash for Gold USA, the most trusted brand in North America offering cash for gold, silver, and diamonds, is pleased to announce a diamond giveaway to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. For each $25 donated, participants will receive a chance to win a gorgeous diamond pendant (*appraised at a retail value of $7,500.00 USD). Donations for this fully online fundraiser will be welcomed from May 9, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EDT through July 8, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. EDT. After the collection period ends, Cash for Gold USA will randomly select and announce the diamond pendant's winner on Facebook Live.
"Cash for Gold USA is thrilled to forge this partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, an incredible organization, to be able to contribute to such a noble cause. We look forward to a long-lasting, impactful relationship," says Norman Schneider, president. He also shares that some of his employees, friends, and family members have had their lives upended by cancer. This has made the mission to fight cancer personal for all of them.
To donate to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and be entered into Cash for Gold USA's diamond giveaway, simply go to https://pages.lls.org/voy/calso/los22/cash-for-gold-usa. All donations are tax-deductible and go directly and in their entirety to the LLS.
To learn more about Cash for Gold USA's risk- and hassle-free gold, silver, and diamond liquidation services, please visit https://cashforgoldusa.com/.
